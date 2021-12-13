Football Betting Tips — Mainz 05 v Hertha Berlin Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Watch and bet on Mainz 05 v Hertha Berlin live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 19:30 GMT on Tuesday, December 14th. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.
Mainz 05 v Hertha Berlin preview
Mainz 05 v Hertha Berlin team news
Mainz 05 possible starting line-up: Zentner; Bell, Hack, Niakhate; Widmer, Barreiro, Lee, Boetius, Martin; Onisiwo, Burkardt
Hertha Berlin possible starting line-up: Schwolow; Zeefuik, Boyata, Stark, Plattenhardt; Darida, Ascacibar; Richter, Serdar; Belfodil, Jovetic
Mainz 05 v Hertha Berlin betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Mainz 05 v Hertha Berlin from bet365:
Match-winner:
Mainz 05: 4/5
Draw: 13/5
Hertha Berlin: 7/2
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 11/20
Under: 16/9
Mainz 05 v Hertha Berlin prediction
Prediction: Mainz 05 to win at 4/5 with Bet365.
