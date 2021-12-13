Football Betting Tips — Mainz 05 v Hertha Berlin Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Mainz 05 will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they take on Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Tuesday night.

Mainz 05 v Hertha Berlin preview

The home side were beaten by Bayern Munich 2-1 in their last outing and the fans will demand a strong reaction here. Mainz are undefeated in their last six home matches against Hertha Berlin and they will be the favourites heading into this contest.

Meanwhile, Hertha Berlin are coming into this game on the back of two defeats and three draws in their last six league matches and it remains to be seen whether they can pull off an upset here.

Mainz 05 v Hertha Berlin team news

Mainz 05 possible starting line-up: Zentner; Bell, Hack, Niakhate; Widmer, Barreiro, Lee, Boetius, Martin; Onisiwo, Burkardt

Hertha Berlin possible starting line-up: Schwolow; Zeefuik, Boyata, Stark, Plattenhardt; Darida, Ascacibar; Richter, Serdar; Belfodil, Jovetic

Mainz 05 v Hertha Berlin betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Mainz 05 v Hertha Berlin from bet365:

Match-winner:

Mainz 05: 4/5

Draw: 13/5

Hertha Berlin: 7/2

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 11/20

Under: 16/9

Mainz 05 v Hertha Berlin prediction

Neither side are in particularly good form right now but Mainz have an outstanding home record against Hertha Berlin and they have been the better team overall this season. The home side should be able to grind out all three points eventually.

Prediction: Mainz 05 to win at 4/5 with Bet365.

