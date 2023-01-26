NFL

Mahomes Injury Update: Sportsbooks Make Chiefs Favorites Again in AFC Championship Game

Author image
David Evans
3 min read
mahomes
mahomes
The line for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs has shifted once again. The line, which had favored the Bengals on Wednesday due to uncertainty surrounding the health of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has now moved back in the Chiefs’ favor. Chiefs are currently 1-point favorites with sportsbooks for the massive NFL clash on Sunday.

Mahomes Optimism Shifts Line Back in Favor of Chiefs

The cause of this shift is likely the positive news regarding Mahomes’ injury. On Wednesday, Mahomes was spotted without a walking boot on his injured ankle, and he was a full participant in practice. This has led to optimism among Chiefs fans and sportsbooks alike, as it suggests that Mahomes may not be as limited by his injury as previously thought.

This is a significant change from earlier in the week, when Mahomes’ injury status caused the line to move in the Bengals’ favor. With Mahomes’ injury status now appearing to be less of a concern, the line has shifted back in the Chiefs’ favor.

It’s worth noting that the Bengals won the last three meetings against the Chiefs, including last year’s AFC Championship Game, which the Bengals won in overtime. However, Mahomes’ injury status is still a big factor for sportsbooks and bettors alike. The injury status of a team’s star player can have a big impact on the line, as it can greatly affect the team’s chances of winning.

Despite the shift in the line, the Bengals are still considered a formidable opponent, and they have the capability of winning against the Chiefs. But the optimistic outlook of Mahomes’ injury status is a good sign for the Chiefs and their fans. It’s still uncertain how much Mahomes’ injury will affect his performance on the field, but the positive updates on his status are a good indication that he’ll be able to play at a high level.

Sportsbooks will continue to monitor Mahomes’ injury status as the game approaches, and the line may shift again depending on any new developments. But for now, the line favors the Chiefs, and the stage is set for a highly-anticipated showdown between these two Super Bowl contenders.

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
