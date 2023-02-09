Madden 23 Sim Predicts Eagles To Beat Chiefs In Super Bowl

The official EA Sports Madden 23 simulator has predicted the Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl in a blowout of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Over the years, Madden has been used to simulate the Super Bowl every year and has even predicted a correct score since it was first used in 2004.

This weekend’s Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona is one of the most highly anticipated matchups in recent history between the top seeds from each conference.

Madden 23 Predicts Eagles Win Super Bowl In Blowout

Madden 23 Super Bowl LVII Prediction: Philadelphia Eagles 31-17 Kansas City Chiefs

Madden 23’s official simulation of the Super Bowl has predicted the Philadelphia Eagles to win a second title in five years and overcome the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jalen Hurts was named Super Bowl MVP, completing 26/33 passes for 282 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions alongside 88 rushing yards and another touchdown.

The 24-year-old was involved in all of Philadelphia’s first three touchdowns:

9-yard run in first quarter for rushing TD

26-yard TD pass to AJ Brown in third quarter

63-yard TD pass to DeVonta Smith in third quarter

The game was tied 10-10 at half-time as the Eagles put on a 21-point showing in the second half with:

Miles Sanders rushing for 78 yards

AJ Brown with 8 catches for 114 yards and a TD

DeVonta Smith with 6 catches for 92 yards and a TD

Hurts was sacked only twice in the game, both by Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones but it was a disappointing night for Patrick Mahomes and the offense.

Despite opening with a four-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce, Mahomes was shut out for the rest of the occasion – being sacked twice by Haason Reddick and completing 29/39 passes for 249 yards and one interception by Eagles safety CJ Gardner-Johnson.

Madden 23 Super Bowl Prediction Odds

Madden Super Bowl Prediction Record

Super Bowl LVI

Madden: Bengals 24, Rams 21

Result: Rams 23, Bengals 20

Super Bowl LV

Madden: Chiefs 37, Buccaneers 27

Result: Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9

Super Bowl LIV

Madden: Chiefs 35, 49ers 31

Result: Chiefs 31, 49ers 20

Super Bowl LIII

Madden: Rams 30, Patriots 27

Result: Patriots 13, Rams 3

Super Bowl LII

Madden: Patriots 24, Eagles 20

Result: Patriots 34, Eagles 28

Super Bowl LI

Madden: Patriots 27, Falcons 24

Result: Patriots 34, Falcons 28

Super Bowl 50

Madden: Panthers 24, Broncos 20

Result: Broncos 24, Panthers 10

Super Bowl XLIX

Madden: Patriots 28, Seahawks 24

Result: Patriots 28, Seahawks 24

Super Bowl XLVIII

Madden: Broncos 31, Seahawks 28

Result: Seahawks 43, Broncos 8

Super Bowl XLVII

Madden: Ravens 27, 49ers 24

Result: Ravens 34, 49ers 31

Super Bowl XLVI

Madden: Giants, 27, Patriots, 24

Result: Giants 21, Patriots 17

Super Bowl XLV

Madden: Steelers 24, Packers 20

Result: Packers 31, Steelers 25

Super Bowl XLIV

Madden: Saints 35, Colts 31

Result: Saints 31, Colts 17

Super Bowl XLIII

Madden: Steelers 28, Cardinals 24

Result: Steelers 27, Cardinals 23

Super Bowl XLII

Madden: Patriots 38, Giants 30

Result: Giants 17, Patriots 14

Super Bowl XLI

Madden: Colts 38, Bears 27

Result: Colts 29, Bears 17

Super Bowl XL

Madden: Steelers 24, Seahawks 19

Result: Steelers 21, Seahawks 10

Super Bowl XXXIX

Madden: Patriots 47, Eagles 31

Result: Patriots 24, Eagles 21

Super Bowl XXXVIII

Madden: Patriots 23, Panthers 20

Result: Patriots 32, Panthers 29

Overall, Madden’s simulator has predicted the correct winner on 11 of 18 occasions – giving it a 61% success rate.

