Madden 23 Sim Predicts Eagles To Beat Chiefs In Super Bowl

The official EA Sports Madden 23 simulator has predicted the Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl in a blowout of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Over the years, Madden has been used to simulate the Super Bowl every year and has even predicted a correct score since it was first used in 2004.
This weekend’s Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona is one of the most highly anticipated matchups in recent history between the top seeds from each conference.
Madden 23 Super Bowl LVII Prediction: Philadelphia Eagles 31-17 Kansas City Chiefs
Madden 23’s official simulation of the Super Bowl has predicted the Philadelphia Eagles to win a second title in five years and overcome the Kansas City Chiefs.
Jalen Hurts was named Super Bowl MVP, completing 26/33 passes for 282 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions alongside 88 rushing yards and another touchdown.
The 24-year-old was involved in all of Philadelphia’s first three touchdowns:
- 9-yard run in first quarter for rushing TD
- 26-yard TD pass to AJ Brown in third quarter
- 63-yard TD pass to DeVonta Smith in third quarter
The game was tied 10-10 at half-time as the Eagles put on a 21-point showing in the second half with:
- Miles Sanders rushing for 78 yards
- AJ Brown with 8 catches for 114 yards and a TD
- DeVonta Smith with 6 catches for 92 yards and a TD
Hurts was sacked only twice in the game, both by Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones but it was a disappointing night for Patrick Mahomes and the offense.
Despite opening with a four-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce, Mahomes was shut out for the rest of the occasion – being sacked twice by Haason Reddick and completing 29/39 passes for 249 yards and one interception by Eagles safety CJ Gardner-Johnson.
Madden 23 Super Bowl Prediction Odds
If you’re looking to have a punt on any of the Madden predictions, check out the selections and prices from BetOnline below – our top NFL betting site.
- Jalen Hurts to win Super Bowl MVP @ +130
- Jalen Hurts 250+ passing yards @ +115
- Jalen Hurts 2+ passing TDs @ -110
- AJ Brown to score a TD @ +125
- DeVonta Smith to score a TD @ +175
- Miles Sanders 75+ rushing yards @ +165
- AJ Brown 100+ receiving yards @ +260
- DeVonta Smith 75+ receiving yards @ +145
- Travis Kelce to score first TD @ +600
- Chris Jones to record a sack @ -130
- Haason Reddick to record a sack @ -170
- Patrick Mahomes under 2.5 passing TDs @ -210
- Patrick Mahomes to record an interception @ +105
Madden Super Bowl Prediction Record
Super Bowl LVI
Madden: Bengals 24, Rams 21
Result: Rams 23, Bengals 20
Super Bowl LV
Madden: Chiefs 37, Buccaneers 27
Result: Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9
Super Bowl LIV
Madden: Chiefs 35, 49ers 31
Result: Chiefs 31, 49ers 20
Super Bowl LIII
Madden: Rams 30, Patriots 27
Result: Patriots 13, Rams 3
Super Bowl LII
Madden: Patriots 24, Eagles 20
Result: Patriots 34, Eagles 28
Super Bowl LI
Madden: Patriots 27, Falcons 24
Result: Patriots 34, Falcons 28
Super Bowl 50
Madden: Panthers 24, Broncos 20
Result: Broncos 24, Panthers 10
Super Bowl XLIX
Madden: Patriots 28, Seahawks 24
Result: Patriots 28, Seahawks 24
Super Bowl XLVIII
Madden: Broncos 31, Seahawks 28
Result: Seahawks 43, Broncos 8
Super Bowl XLVII
Madden: Ravens 27, 49ers 24
Result: Ravens 34, 49ers 31
Super Bowl XLVI
Madden: Giants, 27, Patriots, 24
Result: Giants 21, Patriots 17
Super Bowl XLV
Madden: Steelers 24, Packers 20
Result: Packers 31, Steelers 25
Super Bowl XLIV
Madden: Saints 35, Colts 31
Result: Saints 31, Colts 17
Super Bowl XLIII
Madden: Steelers 28, Cardinals 24
Result: Steelers 27, Cardinals 23
Super Bowl XLII
Madden: Patriots 38, Giants 30
Result: Giants 17, Patriots 14
Super Bowl XLI
Madden: Colts 38, Bears 27
Result: Colts 29, Bears 17
Super Bowl XL
Madden: Steelers 24, Seahawks 19
Result: Steelers 21, Seahawks 10
Super Bowl XXXIX
Madden: Patriots 47, Eagles 31
Result: Patriots 24, Eagles 21
Super Bowl XXXVIII
Madden: Patriots 23, Panthers 20
Result: Patriots 32, Panthers 29
Overall, Madden’s simulator has predicted the correct winner on 11 of 18 occasions – giving it a 61% success rate.
