NFL

Madden 23 Sim Predicts Eagles To Beat Chiefs In Super Bowl

Author image
Joe Lyons
4 min read
Twitter Linkedin
FOS 23 2.6 Mahomes Hurts
FOS 23 2.6 Mahomes Hurts

The official EA Sports Madden 23 simulator has predicted the Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl in a blowout of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Over the years, Madden has been used to simulate the Super Bowl every year and has even predicted a correct score since it was first used in 2004.

This weekend’s Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona is one of the most highly anticipated matchups in recent history between the top seeds from each conference.

Madden 23 Predicts Eagles Win Super Bowl In Blowout

Madden 23 Super Bowl LVII Prediction: Philadelphia Eagles 31-17 Kansas City Chiefs

Madden 23’s official simulation of the Super Bowl has predicted the Philadelphia Eagles to win a second title in five years and overcome the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jalen Hurts was named Super Bowl MVP, completing 26/33 passes for 282 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions alongside 88 rushing yards and another touchdown.

The 24-year-old was involved in all of Philadelphia’s first three touchdowns:

  • 9-yard run in first quarter for rushing TD
  • 26-yard TD pass to AJ Brown in third quarter
  • 63-yard TD pass to DeVonta Smith in third quarter

The game was tied 10-10 at half-time as the Eagles put on a 21-point showing in the second half with:

  • Miles Sanders rushing for 78 yards
  • AJ Brown with 8 catches for 114 yards and a TD
  • DeVonta Smith with 6 catches for 92 yards and a TD

Hurts was sacked only twice in the game, both by Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones but it was a disappointing night for Patrick Mahomes and the offense.

Despite opening with a four-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce, Mahomes was shut out for the rest of the occasion – being sacked twice by Haason Reddick and completing 29/39 passes for 249 yards and one interception by Eagles safety CJ Gardner-Johnson.

Madden 23 Super Bowl Prediction Odds

If you’re looking to have a punt on any of the Madden predictions, check out the selections and prices from BetOnline below – our top NFL betting site.

  • Jalen Hurts to win Super Bowl MVP @ +130
  • Jalen Hurts 250+ passing yards @ +115
  • Jalen Hurts 2+ passing TDs @ -110
  • AJ Brown to score a TD @ +125
  • DeVonta Smith to score a TD @ +175
  • Miles Sanders 75+ rushing yards @ +165
  • AJ Brown 100+ receiving yards @ +260
  • DeVonta Smith 75+ receiving yards @ +145
  • Travis Kelce to score first TD @ +600
  • Chris Jones to record a sack @ -130
  • Haason Reddick to record a sack @ -170
  • Patrick Mahomes under 2.5 passing TDs @ -210
  • Patrick Mahomes to record an interception @ +105

Madden Super Bowl Prediction Record

Super Bowl LVI

Madden: Bengals 24, Rams 21
Result: Rams 23, Bengals 20

Super Bowl LV

Madden: Chiefs 37, Buccaneers 27
Result: Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9

Super Bowl LIV

Madden: Chiefs 35, 49ers 31
Result: Chiefs 31, 49ers 20

Super Bowl LIII

Madden: Rams 30, Patriots 27
Result: Patriots 13, Rams 3

Super Bowl LII

Madden: Patriots 24, Eagles 20
Result: Patriots 34, Eagles 28

Super Bowl LI

Madden: Patriots 27, Falcons 24
Result: Patriots 34, Falcons 28

Super Bowl 50

Madden: Panthers 24, Broncos 20
Result: Broncos 24, Panthers 10

Super Bowl XLIX

Madden: Patriots 28, Seahawks 24
Result: Patriots 28, Seahawks 24

Super Bowl XLVIII

Madden: Broncos 31, Seahawks 28
Result: Seahawks 43, Broncos 8

Super Bowl XLVII

Madden: Ravens 27, 49ers 24
Result: Ravens 34, 49ers 31

Super Bowl XLVI

Madden: Giants, 27, Patriots, 24
Result: Giants 21, Patriots 17

Super Bowl XLV

Madden: Steelers 24, Packers 20
Result: Packers 31, Steelers 25

Super Bowl XLIV

Madden: Saints 35, Colts 31
Result: Saints 31, Colts 17

Super Bowl XLIII

Madden: Steelers 28, Cardinals 24
Result: Steelers 27, Cardinals 23

Super Bowl XLII

Madden: Patriots 38, Giants 30
Result: Giants 17, Patriots 14

Super Bowl XLI

Madden: Colts 38, Bears 27
Result: Colts 29, Bears 17

Super Bowl XL

Madden: Steelers 24, Seahawks 19
Result: Steelers 21, Seahawks 10

Super Bowl XXXIX

Madden: Patriots 47, Eagles 31
Result: Patriots 24, Eagles 21

Super Bowl XXXVIII

Madden: Patriots 23, Panthers 20
Result: Patriots 32, Panthers 29

Overall, Madden’s simulator has predicted the correct winner on 11 of 18 occasions – giving it a 61% success rate.

$1,000 Super Bowl Bonus + 3 Free Bets Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Claim Offer

NFL Related Content

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Linkedin
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
eagles cheerleaders
NFL

LATEST You’ll Be Surprised How Much Money The 2023 Super Bowl Cheerleaders Will Earn

Author image Andy Newton  •  20s
Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl 2023 2 1
NFL
Back The Kansas City Chiefs At -101 With BetOnline To Win Super Bowl LVII Coin Toss
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h

Betting on the Super Bowl LVII coin toss is an extremely popular market for NFL bettors ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday night at…

tzsx57y41bgy1cx7siok
NFL
Most Passing Yards In Super Bowl History
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h

Ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, will Jalen Hurts or Patrick Mahomes break the passing yards record? Super Bowl LVII marks the first…

place your bets
NFL
How to Bet On The Super Bowl in The USA | Online Sports Betting Offers
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h
Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds 1
NFL
Heads or Tails? Back Tails To Win Super Bowl LVII Coin Toss With BetOnline At -101
Author image Paul Kelly  •  3h
super bowl jersey
NFL
Will The Super Bowl 2023 First Touchdown Player Jersey Number Be Odd Or Even?
Author image Andy Newton  •  57min
Eminem and Rihanna Super Bowl Half Time Show
NFL
BetOnline Offering +300 Odds On Eminem Featuring In Rihanna’s Super Bowl Half-Time Show
Author image Paul Kelly  •  5h
Arrow to top