Mac Jones injury update prior to Steelers game

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots looked horrible in Week 1 as they lost to the Miami Dolphins, 28-7. New England wasn’t able to get anything going on the offensive side of the football as Jones finished with 213 yards, including one touchdown and an interception.

The Dolphins have arguably a top 5 defense in all of football, so New England being shut down here isn’t necessarily the biggest surprise to many. However, what was concerning in this game was the fact that Matt Jones is saying that he is now dealing with a bit of a back injury.

It’s questionable what exactly is wrong with his back at the moment, but he gave us a little bit of an update prior to New England’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers that should have New England fans confident that he’s good to go.

“[I’m] just on the normal treatment plan,” Jones added. “I always like to work with my guy [Patriots athletic trainer] Brian [Dolan] and he does a good job. That’s what we always do. Whatever hurts during the game, just fix it and then play the next week.”

It’s going to be interesting to see how Mac Jones plays this week. The Pittsburgh Steelers just did an incredible job against the former Super Bowl runner-ups in Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals,so they better come out and play their A game. If the Steelers are going to be able to replicate what they did a week ago against the New England Patriots, causing Joe Burrow to throw four interceptions, there’s a good chance that Mac Jones and that the Patriots are going to start the season at 0-2.

New England typically finds a way to win ballgames at an elite level every season, even without Tom Brady. They still managed to make the playoffs a season ago, so there’s no reason to believe that this won’t continue this season.