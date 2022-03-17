Lyon v Porto live stream: How to watch Europa League for free

Lyon looking to eliminate Porto and keep hoping for a European triumph.
Lyon v Porto preview
Following a very underwhelming domestic campaign, Peter Bosz’s men have no hopes of returning to Champions League next season. The Rhone giants lost 4-2 at home to Rennes at the weekend.
However, they can make up for their Ligue 1 performances in the Europa League which is a platform for them to save grace. They were impressive in the first leg, winning 1-0 at the Estadio do Dragao.
They have lost only twice in 22 home games in the competition so perhaps this is where it would matter more for Les Gones?
All they need to do is avoid defeat against a Porto side that is on course for domestic glory.
They’re at the top of the league standings and some might call their defeat to Lyon an aberration. Sergio Conceicao’s men could be looking for revenge in France and who can bet against them?
Lyon v Porto team news
Lyon team news
Lyon will be without the services of Jerome Boateng, Rayan Cherki, Lenny Pintor and SInaly Diomande. This means that Tanguy Ndombele, Paqueta and Maxence Caqueret will start in midfield.
Jason Denayer missed the game against Rennes due to illness but might be fit in time.
Lyon predicted line-up
Lopes; Dubois, Mendes, Lukeba, Emerson; Ndombele, Caqueret; Faivre, Paqueta, Toko Ekambi; Dembele
Porto team news
Pepe is a major concern after the veteran defender suffered a head injury in the first leg. Wilson Manafa remains sidelined but Wendell returns after serving a three-game suspension.
Porto predicted lineup
D. Costa; Mario, Mbemba, Cardoso, Wendell; Otavio, Ferreira, Uribe, Pepe; Evanilson, Taremi
