Lyon v Porto betting offers | New Football Free Bet Offers

Lyon looking to move past Ligue 1 misery and focus on a European adventure when they take on FC Porto.

Lyon v Porto betting tips and prediction

Following a very underwhelming domestic campaign, Peter Bosz’s men have no hopes of returning to Champions League next season. The Rhone giants lost 4-2 at home to Rennes at the weekend.

However, they can make up for their Ligue 1 performances in the Europa League which is a platform for them to save grace. They were impressive in the first leg, winning 1-0 at the Estadio do Dragao.

They have lost only twice in 22 home games in the competition so perhaps this is where it would matter more for Les Gones?

All they need to do is avoid defeat against a Porto side that is on course for domestic glory.

They’re at the top of the league standings and some might call their defeat to Lyon an aberration. Sergio Conceicao’s men could be looking for revenge in France and who can bet against them?

