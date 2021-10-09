Serbia will look to climb to the top of Group A with a win over Luxembourg in the World Cup qualifiers this week.

The two sides meet on Saturday at 19:45 pm BST.

Serbia are second in their group with three wins and two draws from five outings. They will be up against a Luxembourg side that has picked up just six points from four outings in the qualifiers.

Luxembourg vs Serbia team news

Gerson Rodrigues is suspended for the home side here.

Luxembourg possible starting line-up: Moris; Jans, Mahmutovic, Chanot, Carlson, Pinto; Martins Pereira, S. Thill, O. Thill; Sinani, Deville

Serbia possible starting line-up: Rajkovic; Milenkovic, Nastasic, Pavlovic; Lazovic, Maksimovic, Gudelj, Kostic; Milinkovic-Savic, Tadic; Mitrovic

Luxembourg vs Serbia form guide

Luxembourg are coming into this game on the back of four defeats and a draw in their last six matches across all competitions.

Serbia have won their last 3 matches against Luxembourg in all competitions and they are coming into this game on the back of three wins and two draws in their last six matches across all competitions.

Luxembourg vs Serbia betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Luxembourg vs Serbia from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Luxembourg – 15/2

• Draw – 19/5

• Serbia – 2/5

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 14/19

• Under – 24/19

Luxembourg vs Serbia prediction

Serbia are in better form here and they have a good record against Luxembourg as well. The home side are in poor form right now and they will struggle to contain a talented Serbian attack.

An away win seems likely.

Prediction: Serbia win.

