Luton vs Bristol City prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

Luton Town and Bristol City are only two points apart in the Championship rankings heading into Tuesday’s match.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 00:45

Date: 26th January 2022, Kenilworth Road

Bet £10 on Luton vs Bristol City and Get £50 in Bet Credits

Bet Credits are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Luton vs Bristol City Prediction

Luton Town had two attempts on target in their 2-0 Championship loss against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

In their most recent match, Bristol City defeated Cardiff at Ashton Gate. Bristol City had six shots on target and 48 percent possession in their Championship match, which ended with 3-2 scoreline.

With only two points separating the two teams in the table, we should expect a tense match on Tuesday. While Bristol City will be looking to build on their success against Cardiff last week, we believe the hosts are the better team and will take all three points.

Luton vs Bristol City Prediction: Luton Town 2-1 Bristol City @ 4/5 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bet with Bet365’s new customer offer and back our prediction.

Luton vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Luton Town’s impressive run of results came to an end last Sunday as they were defeated 2-0 by Sheffield United.

Prior to it, Nathan Jones’ side had gone five games without losing in all competitions, winning four and drawing one. Luton Town is presently 13th in the EFL Championship league, two points ahead of Tuesday’s visitors, with 35 points from 25 games.

Whereas Bristol City returned to winning ways last time, defeating a tenacious Cardiff City team 3-2 at home. They had been on a two-game losing streak prior to it, having been knocked out of the FA Cup by Fulham.

Luton vs Bristol City Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 11/12.

Bet on over 2.5 goals at 11/12 with Bet365.

Luton vs Bristol City Betting Odds

Match Winner

Luton @ 4/5 with bet365

Draw @ 12/5 with bet365

Bristol City @ 7/2 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 11/12

Under 2.5 @ 1/1

Luton vs Bristol City Free Bet

Bet365 is offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

Bet £10 on Luton vs Bristol City and Get £50 in Bet Credits

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

How to claim the bet365 sign-up offer: