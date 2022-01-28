Luton vs Blackburn prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

The EFL Championship is back with Luton facing Blackburn at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 20:00

Date: 29th January 2022

Bet £10 on Luton vs Blackburn and Get £50 in Bet Credits

Bet Credits are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Luton vs Blackburn Prediction

Luton Town won 2-1 at home against Bristol City last Tuesday to get back on track. This came after a devastating 2-0 loss to Sheffield United on Saturday, ending their five-game unbeaten streak.

Luton Town is presently 10th in the EFL Championship table, level on points with Stoke City, after 38 points from 26 games.

Luton Town will go into this game with fresh confidence after winning their last game. They will, however, face a superior Blackburn Rovers side, who have had a fantastic season so far. In this match, most football betting sites expect the spoils to be shared.

Luton vs Blackburn Prediction: Luton Town 1-1 Blackburn Rovers @ 11/5 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Check out the best Luton vs Blackburn free bets

Find out where to watch the Luton vs Blackburn live stream

Bet with Bet365’s new customer offer and back our prediction.

Luton vs Blackburn Betting Tips

Following a 2-1 Championship victory over Bristol City, Luton Town is looking to win again.

Luton Town has scored a total of 12 goals in their previous six games, an average of two goals per match. Luton Town had not beaten Blackburn Rovers in their previous three league games coming into this encounter.

Blackburn Rovers will enter the game fresh off a 1-0 Championship victory against Middlesbrough. Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn Rovers have scored six goals in their last six games, giving them an average of one goal per game.

Luton vs Blackburn Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 6/5.

Bet on over 2.5 goals at 6/5 with Bet365.

Luton vs Blackburn Betting Odds

Match Winner

Luton @ 7/5 with bet365

Draw @ 11/5 with bet365

Blackburn @ 21/10 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 6/5

Under 2.5 @ 8/11

Luton vs Blackburn Free Bet

Bet365 is offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

Bet £10 on Luton vs Blackburn and Get £50 in Bet Credits

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

How to claim the bet365 sign-up offer: