Luton Town vs West Brom prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

Luton Town and West Brom are going to compete against one another on 19th February 2022, Saturday.
Match Info:
Kickoff: 20:00
Date: 19th February 2022
Luton Town vs West Brom Prediction
Both teams still have a chance to make the playoffs and will most likely go all out for a win against a direct contender.
West Bromwich Albion has struggled offensively recently, so Luton Town’s good home record could be advantageous. Despite the possibility that one team will win, we believe the points will be split in a low-scoring tie.
Luton Town vs West Brom Prediction: Luton Town 1-1 West Brom @ 21/10 with Bet365.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Luton Town vs West Brom Betting Tips
Luton Town will be hoping to avoid a recurrence of their 3-0 Championship humiliation at the hands of Birmingham City in their last encounter. Nathan Jones’ Luton Town have scored eight goals in their previous six games, averaging 1.33 goals per match.
West Bromwich Albion drew 0-0 with Blackburn Rovers in their previous meeting in the Championship.
West Bromwich Albion had 54 percent possession and 12 shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the match. Blackburn Rovers had ten shots on goal, three of which were on target.
Luton Town vs West Brom Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 31/21.
Luton Town vs West Brom Betting Odds
Match Winner
West Brom @ 13/10 with bet365
Draw @ 17/4 with bet365
Luton @ 12/5 with bet365
Total Goals:
Over 2.5 @ 31/21
Under 2.5 @ 5/8
