Luton Town vs QPR live stream: How to watch Championship for free

On Sunday, Luton Town will meet Queens Park Rangers at the Kenilworth Road Stadium to conclude Round 37 of the EFL Championship.

How to watch Luton Town vs QPR live stream for free

Sign up to 888sport by clicking here Create an account by filling in your details Make a deposit into your account and follow the Luton Town vs QPR live stream

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March

Looking for a Luton Town vs QPR live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent sign up offers

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Luton Town vs QPR preview

Following a 0-1 Championship victory over Coventry City, Luton Town will be hoping for a repeat performance.

Luton Town had 39% possession and six shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the encounter. Elijah Adebayo (38′) scored the goal for Luton Town. Coventry City, on the other hand, had 12 shots on goal, three of which were on target.

Luton Town has been on a goal-scoring spree recently, with the club scoring in each of their previous six games.

During that period, they have amassed a total of 9 points and have surrendered a total of 6. That being said, we’ll have to wait and see if this tendency continues in this match.

Following their defeat in their most recent Championship match against Cardiff City, QPR, and its traveling supporters will be looking for a better result in this one.

Queens Park Rangers had 72% possession and had 18 shots on goal, three of which were on target. Andre Gray (38′) was the only player for Queens Park Rangers to score.

Cardiff City, on the other hand, had 11 shots on goal, four of which were on target. Cardiff City’s goals came from Isaak Davies (70′) and Rubin Colwill (74′).

The numbers don’t lie: QPR has been scored against in six of their previous six games, with their opponents scoring a total of eight goals. Queens Park Rangers have struggled to defend their home ground.

Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More £/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply Offer Terms £/€10 deposit using promo code “10FREE” – Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) – Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days – Free bet stakes not included in returns – Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days – Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Luton Town vs QPR team news

Luton Town team news

Luton Town will be without the services of Jed Steer, Sonny Bradley, and Gabriel Osho, all of whom are recovering from injuries.

Luton Town predicted line-up

Palmer; Burke, Lockyer, Potts; Bree, Mpanzu, Campbell, Bell; Clark; Jerome, Adebayo

QPR team news

Jordan Archer, Joe Walsh, Lyndon Dykes, Seny Dieng, and Charlie Austin are all out for Sunday’s game due to injuries.

QPR predicted lineup

Marshall; Dickie, Dunne, Barbet; Odubajo, Field, Hendrick, Wallace; Willock, Chair; Gray

Luton Town vs QPR free bets