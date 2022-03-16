Countries
Luton Town vs Preston North End live stream: How to watch Championship for free

The EFL Championship kicks off again on Wednesday with a match between Luton Town and Preston North End at the Kenilworth Road Stadium.

How to watch Luton Town vs Preston North End live stream for free

Luton Town vs Preston North End preview

Luton Town will be looking for a better outcome after losing 1-2 to Queens Park Rangers in their previous game in the Championship.

Luton Town had 47 % possession and 13 shots on goal, four of which were on target, in the encounter. Cameron Jerome (37′) scored the goal for Luton Town. Queens Park Rangers, on the other hand, had five shots on goal, three of which were on target. Queens Park Rangers’ goals came from Andre Gray (55′) and Rob Dickie (83′). Luton Town hasn’t been able to stop scoring goals recently, scoring in all six of their games.

Whereas Preston North End drew 0-0 with Cardiff City in the Championship match prior to this.

Preston North End had 57% possession and 9 shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the encounter. Cardiff City had nine shots on goal, three of which were on target.

Preston North End’s Ryan Lowe has six goals in his last six games. During those same matches, they have conceded a total of five goals.

Luton Town vs Preston North End team news

Luton Town team news

The hosts will be without the services of Jed Steer, Sonny Bradley, and Gabriel Osho, who have all been ruled out due to injuries.

Luton Town predicted line-up

Shea; Burke, Lockyer, Naismith; Bree, Lansbury, Campbell, Bell; Clark; Jerome, Cornick

Preston North End team news

Sean Maguire, Patrick Bauer, Tom Barkhuizen, Greg Cunningham, Declan Rudd, and Isaiah Brown will all miss Wednesday’s game due to injuries.

Preston North End  predicted lineup

Iversen; Van den Berg, Diaby, Bauer; Potts, Browne, Whiteman, Hughes; Johnson; Riis Jakobsen, Archer

