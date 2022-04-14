Countries
Home News luton town vs nottingham forest odds prediction betting tips and live stream 15th april 2022

Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

Updated

48 mins ago

on

luton town

On Good Friday, Nottingham Forest takes on Luton Town, knowing that a win will put the team in contention for second place in the Championship table. Forest, while being in a better position than their opponents, will lose ground to fifth-placed Luton if they lose at Kenilworth Road.

Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
Nottm Forest 6/4 BetUK logo
Luton 15/8 BetUK logo
Draw 11/5 BetUK logo

Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest Predictions

Luton Town is currently on a three-game losing streak. The last time they went this long without winning a league game was in November of last year. They’ve only won one of their last four home games, and they’ll be hoping to change that.

Nottingham Forest, on the other side, has won five games in a row in the league and is unbeaten in their previous ten games. This one should go to the tourists.

Back our prediction on Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest using the best betting sites.

Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest prediction: Luton Town 1-2 Nottingham Forest @ 6/4 with Bet UK

Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Luton Town will be looking to bounce back after losing 2-0 to Huddersfield Town in the Championship last time out.

Luton Town had 55% possession and seven shots on goal, one of which was on target. Huddersfield Town, on the other hand, had 11 shots on goal, four of which were on target. Huddersfield Town’s goals came from Jon Russell (59′) and Naby Sarr (89′).

Whereas Nottingham Forest enters this match on the back of a 2-0 Championship victory against Birmingham City in their most recent match.

Nottingham Forest had 54% possession and 13 shots on goal, five of them were on target, in that encounter. Keinan Davis (5′) and Scott McKenna (79′) scored for Nottingham Forest. Birmingham City had seven shots on goal, two of which were on target.

Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest betting tip: Nottingham Forest to win @ 6/4 with Bet UK

How to Watch Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

  1. Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link
  2. Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK
  3. Follow all the action from Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest with Bet UK

When is Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest?

Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest will be played on 15th April 2022.

What time does Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest Kick Off?

Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest will kick off at 16:30.

Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Luton Town Team News

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Henri Lansbury were both injured in the hosts’ previous encounter and will join Cameron Jerome, Reece Burke, Gabriel Osho, and Jed Steer on the injury list.

Luton Town Predicted Line Up: James Shea; Sonny Bradley, Kal Naismith, Daniel Potts; James Bree, Robert Snodgrass, Luke Berry, Allan Campbell, Amari’i Bell; Harry Cornick, Elijah Adebayo

Nottingham Forest Team News

Manager Steve Cooper’s only injury concerns ahead of Friday’s match are Max Lowe and Steve Cook.

Nottingham Forest Predicted Line Up: Brice Samba; Scott McKenna, Tobias Figueiredo, Joe Worral; Jack Colback, James Garner, Ryan Yates, Djed Spence; Philip Zinckernagel; Keinan Davis, Brennan Johnson

Best Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest Free Bets

