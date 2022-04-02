Countries
luton town vs millwall odds prediction betting tips and live stream 2nd april 2022

Luton Town vs Millwall Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

Updated

12 mins ago

on

millwall

Luton Town will take on Millwall in the EFL Championship at Kenilworth Road on Saturday, seeking to make it three victories in a row.

Luton Town vs Millwall Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
Luton Town 11/10 BetUK logo
Millwall 27/10 BetUK logo
Draw 21/10 BetUK logo

Luton Town vs Millwall Predictions

The Hatters were coming off back-to-back triumphs over Preston North End and Hull City, in which they scored seven goals while conceding just one.
Nathan Jones’ side has been in excellent form this calendar year, and they currently sit in third place in the league table with 63 points, six points behind second-placed Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, Millwall’s eight-game unbeaten run came to an end with a 2-0 loss to Stoke City just before the international break.

The Lions, on the other hand, remain in 10th place and must continue to put together a strong run to have a chance of making the playoffs.

Both teams have been playing well recently and have strikers in good form. Despite the fact that the Hatters are the clear favorites to advance, we expect a draw for this game.

Luton Town vs Millwall prediction: Luton Town 1-1 Millwall @ 21/10 with Bet UK

Luton Town vs Millwall Betting Tips

Luton Town will be looking to build on their 1-3 Championship victory over Hull City last time around.

Luton Town had 41% possession and 11 shots on goal, 5 of which were on target, in the encounter. Elijah Adebayo (9′), Harry Cornick (56′), and James Bree (72′) scored for Luton Town. Hull City attempted 16 attempts on goal, four of which were on target. Hull City’s goal came from Tom Eaves (92′).

Whereas Millwall and its traveling supporters will be hoping for a better result in this one after losing to Stoke City in the Championship last time around.

Millwall had 53% possession and 7 shots on goal, two of which were on target, in the match. Millwall’s only goal came from George Saville (an own goal in the 70th minute). Stoke City had 15 shots on goal against them, two of which were on target. Stoke City’s Jacob Brown scored in the 19th minute.

Luton Town vs Millwall betting tip: Luton Town vs Millwall to draw @ 21/10 with Bet UK

How to Watch Luton Town vs Millwall Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.  Alternatively, you can follow the Luton Town vs Millwall clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

  1. Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link
  2. Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK
  3. Follow all the action from Luton Town vs Millwall with Bet UK

When is Luton Town vs Millwall?

Luton Town vs Millwall will be played on 2nd April 2022.

What time does Luton Town vs Millwall Kick Off?

Luton Town vs Millwall will kick-off at 19:00.

Luton Town vs Millwall Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Luton Town Team News

Going into Saturday, the Hatters have a clean bill of health. After a few irregular appearances since joining the side in February, Robert Snodgrass will be eager to make an impression right away.

Luton Town Predicted Line Up: James Shea; James Bree, Dan Potts, Peter Kioso; Robert Snodgrass, Allan Campbell, Jordan Clark, Amari’i Bell; Luke Berry; Elijah Adebayo, Harry Cornick

Millwall Team News

Benike Afobe, the Lions’ leading scorer, will return to the squad after missing the game against Stoke City. He was ineligible to face them because he was on loan from the Potters, and the visitors looked toothless without him leading the line. His reappearance should enhance their attacking force once more.

Millwall Predicted Line Up: Bartosz Białkowski; Daniel Ballard, Murray Wallace, Jake Cooper; Danny McNamara, George Saville, Billy Mitchell, Scott Malone; Jed Wallace; Benik Afobe, Mason Bennett

Best Luton Town vs Millwall Free Bets

