Luton Town vs Derby County prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

Luton Town takes on Derby County in the EFL Championship at Kenilworth Road Stadium on Saturday, looking for their first three-game winning streak of the season.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 20:00

Date: 26th February 2022, Kenilworth Road Stadium

Luton Town vs Derby County Prediction

The home team is on a roll right now and enters the competition as the favorite. Wayne Rooney’s side is fighting hard to avoid relegation, but they still lack consistency in their play.

Luton Town vs Derby County Prediction: Luton Town 2-1 Derby County @ 10/11 with Bet Storm.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Luton Town vs Derby County Betting Tips

Following their 1-2 Championship victory over Stoke City, Luton Town will be hoping for a repeat performance.

Luton Town had 40% possession and 12 shots on goal, four of which were on target, in the encounter. Danny Hylton and Cameron Jerome scored goals for Luton Town. Stoke City had five shots on goal, two of which were on target. Stoke City’s goal came from Lewis Baker.

On the other hand, Derby County and their supporters will be hoping for a better result this time after losing their previous encounter in Championship play against Millwall.

Derby County had 66% possession and 14 shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the encounter. Millwall had eight shots on goal, four of which were on target, for their opponents. Millwall’s goals came from Jed Wallace, Tyler Burey, and Jake Cooper.

Luton Town vs Derby County Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 29/20.

Luton Town vs Derby County Betting Odds

Match Winner

Luton @ 10/11 with Bet Storm

Draw @ 23/10 with Bet Storm

Derby @ 18/5 with Bet Storm

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 29/20

Under 2.5 @ 4/6

Luton Town vs Derby County Free Bet

Bet Storm is offering new customers £30 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.