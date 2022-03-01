Luton Town vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch FA Cup for free

LUTON TOWN face the unenviable task of playing European champions Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday. If you’re looking to watch the match online, find out where you can stream Luton Town vs Chelsea on this page.

Luton Town vs Chelsea preview

Visitors Chelsea head into this FA Cup encounter following a disappointing loss to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final last weekend. After playing for 120 minutes, they eventually lost out on penalties, with keeper Kepa missing from the spot.

However, prior to this, Chelsea were on a stunning run of form, having not lost since their 1-0 defeat by Manchester City in mid-January. Despite their good form, they’re still a considerable distance away from the top two in the Premier League, although a 2-0 win over Lille means that their Champions League aspirations are still alive.

Luton are also on a stunning run of form, which has now put them well in contention for promotion to the Premier League. They’ve lost just once in their last nine matches and now sit in sixth in the Championship, with promotion now in their own hands.

This is the second year in a row that the two sides have met in the FA Cup. Last year saw them clash in the fourth round, with Tammy Abraham, now of Roma, scoring a hat-trick in a 3-1 Chelsea victory.

Chelsea fans will be expecting the same result this time around. Luton fans, on the other hand, will be hoping they’ve got enough about them to cause an FA Cup surprise.

Unsure which way you think the match will go?

Luton Town vs Chelsea team news

Luton Town team news

Luton have a couple of significant injury concerns before the FA Cup fifth round, with the first being Henri Lansbury, who only lasted just over a half against Derby and is now not expected to start the Chelsea game. Sonny Bradley is also still sidelined with a hernia problem.

New signing Robert Snodgrass could well make his debut against Chelsea, plus Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu is expected to return to the side. Luke Perry and Jordan Clark are also available to start after injury, and Danny Hylton will be pushing for a start following his recent performances.

Luton Town predicted line-up

Steer; Naismith, Burke, Lockyer; Bree, Campbell, Mpanzu, Berry, Bell; Cornick, Adebayo

Chelsea team news

Chelsea also have several injury concerns ahead of this FA Cup match, with perhaps the biggest being Cesar Azpilicueta. The Chelsea captain suffered a knock in the Carabao Cup final and is expected to sit out this match.

Ben Chilwell is also out of the match with an ACL injury, plus Andreas Christensen is looks likely to miss the game. However, Hakim Ziyech could return from injury.

After a Carabao Cup final that lasted for 120 minutes plus penalties, it’s unsurprising that Chelsea could rest a number of players. This could mean Romelu Lukaku returning to the starting line-up, or perhaps Timo Werner or Malang Sarr.

Chelsea predicted lineup

Kepa; Chalobah, Rudiger, Sarr; James, Jorginho, Saul, Hudson-Odoi; Ziyech, Werner; Lukaku

