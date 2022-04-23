Luton Town vs Blackpool Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Luton Town will be hoping to close in on the top two with a home win over Blackpool in the Championship this Saturday afternoon.

The home side are currently fourth in the league table, six points adrift of the automatic promotion spots.

They cannot afford to keep dropping points if they want to finish in the top two this season and it will be interesting to see whether the players can step up and grind out a vital win here.

Luton are unbeaten in five of their last six league matches and they will fancy their chances of getting a good result against a struggling Blackpool side.

The hosts are undefeated in 10 of their last 11 matches against Blackpool across all competitions and they will be the favourites heading into this game.

Meanwhile, the visitors have picked up just one win from their last six league matches and they will have to improve immensely in order to get a good result here.

Blackpool are in disappointing form heading into this game and they have a poor head to head record against Luton as well.

They have failed to win five of their last six meetings against Luton and this will be a tough outing for them.

Despite their recent inconsistencies, the home side are the better team here and they will be hoping to complete a league double over Blackpool this season.

The last time these two sides met in the Championship, Luton picked up a 3-0 win away from home.

When is Luton Town vs Blackpool?

The Championship clash between Luton Town vs Blackpool will be played on the 23rd of April at Kenilworth Road.

What time does Luton Town vs Blackpool Kick-Off?

The Championship clash between Luton Town vs Blackpool kicks off at 12:30 pm BST.

Luton Town vs Blackpool Team News and Predicted Line-Ups

Luton Town Team News

Luke Berry is ruled out with an injury for the home side.

Luton Town Predicted Starting Line-Up

Simon Sluga (GK); Fred Onyedinma, Kal Naismith, Sonny Bradley, Tom Lockyer, James Bree; Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Jordan Clark, Henri Lansbury; Elijah Adebayo, Admiral Muskwe.

Blackpool Team News

Richard Keogh, Matty Virtue, Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, and Grant Ward are all ruled out with injuries.

Blackpool Predicted Starting Line-Up

Daniel Grimshaw (GK); Reece James, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel; Josh Bowler, Kenny Dougall, Ryan Wintle, Owen Dale; Jerry Yates, Gary Madine.

