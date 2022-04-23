Luton Town vs Blackpool Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Luton Town will be hoping to close in on the top two with a home win over Blackpool in the Championship this Saturday afternoon.
Luton Town vs Blackpool Odds
Luton Town vs Blackpool Predictions
The home side are currently fourth in the league table, six points adrift of the automatic promotion spots.
They cannot afford to keep dropping points if they want to finish in the top two this season and it will be interesting to see whether the players can step up and grind out a vital win here.
Luton are unbeaten in five of their last six league matches and they will fancy their chances of getting a good result against a struggling Blackpool side.
The hosts are undefeated in 10 of their last 11 matches against Blackpool across all competitions and they will be the favourites heading into this game.
Meanwhile, the visitors have picked up just one win from their last six league matches and they will have to improve immensely in order to get a good result here.
Luton Town vs Blackpool Prediction: Luton Town 2-0 Blackpool @ 8/1 with Bet Storm
Best Football Betting Offers
Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
Already claimed these betting offers? Check out some more of the best betting sites.
Luton Town vs Blackpool Betting Tips
Blackpool are in disappointing form heading into this game and they have a poor head to head record against Luton as well.
They have failed to win five of their last six meetings against Luton and this will be a tough outing for them.
Despite their recent inconsistencies, the home side are the better team here and they will be hoping to complete a league double over Blackpool this season.
The last time these two sides met in the Championship, Luton picked up a 3-0 win away from home.
Luton Town vs Blackpool betting tip: Luton win @ 10/11 with Bet Storm
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
When is Luton Town vs Blackpool?
The Championship clash between Luton Town vs Blackpool will be played on the 23rd of April at Kenilworth Road.
What time does Luton Town vs Blackpool Kick-Off?
The Championship clash between Luton Town vs Blackpool kicks off at 12:30 pm BST.
Luton Town vs Blackpool Team News and Predicted Line-Ups
Luton Town Team News
Luke Berry is ruled out with an injury for the home side.
Luton Town Predicted Starting Line-Up
Simon Sluga (GK); Fred Onyedinma, Kal Naismith, Sonny Bradley, Tom Lockyer, James Bree; Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Jordan Clark, Henri Lansbury; Elijah Adebayo, Admiral Muskwe.
Blackpool Team News
Richard Keogh, Matty Virtue, Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, and Grant Ward are all ruled out with injuries.
Blackpool Predicted Starting Line-Up
Daniel Grimshaw (GK); Reece James, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel; Josh Bowler, Kenny Dougall, Ryan Wintle, Owen Dale; Jerry Yates, Gary Madine.
Best Luton Town vs Blackpool Free Bets
10 Bookmakers that match your criteria...
415 Codes claimed
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Copied
Claim Bonus
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Claim Bonus
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Claim Bonus
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Claim Bonus
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Claim Bonus
18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms.
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Claim Bonus
Valid until further notice. New players after 31.03.2021. Valid on first Sports bet. Min. dep. £10. Min. £10 wag. on first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify. Bet must be settled. Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold combi bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/1. Virtual bets and cashed out bets do not qualify. One-time offer. Bonuses credited following working day..
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Claim Bonus
New players only. Free bet is a one-time stake of £10, minimum odds of 1.5, stake is not returned. 10x wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Max conversion £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full T&Cs apply.
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Claim Bonus
Simply open an account, deposit, place a £10+ Fixed Odds individual bet on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater and once the bet settles, you’ll be issued the first £10 Free Bet, with the second £10 Free Bet issued 24 hours later.
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets