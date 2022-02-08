Luton Town vs Barnsley prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

Barnsley will host Luton Town at Kenilworth Road Stadium on Tuesday in a Championship match.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 00:45

Date: 9th February 2022

Luton Town vs Barnsley Prediction

Barnsley has had a nightmare season so far and is in serious danger of relegation. Luton Town is in excellent form and will be seeking to maintain its place in the top half of the table.

Most football betting sites believe the hosts will register a victory and inflict even more pain on the struggling visitors.

Luton Town vs Barnsley Prediction: Luton Town 2-0 Barnsley @ 8/13 with 888Sport.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Luton Town vs Barnsley Betting Tips

Luton Town will be seeking a repeat of their FA Cup victory over Cambridge United, which they won 0-3 last season.

Reece Burke, Carlos Mendes Gomes, and Admiral Muskwe scored for Luton Town.

On the other hand, Barnsley and their traveling supporters will be hoping for a better result here after being defeated in their last FA Cup match against Huddersfield Town.

Barnsley had 48 percent possession and 5 efforts on goal, with 0 on target, in the encounter. Huddersfield Town, on the other hand, had seven attempts on goal, two of which were on target. Huddersfield Town’s goal came from Duane Holmes (19′).

Luton Town vs Barnsley Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 22/19.

Luton Town vs Barnsley Betting Odds

Match Winner

Luton @ 8/13 with 888Sport

Draw @ 11/4 with 888Sport

Barnsley @ 49/10 with 888Sport

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 22/19

Under 2.5 @ 7/9

Luton Town vs Barnsley Free Bet

