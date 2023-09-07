Betting

Lucky Block UFC 293 Betting Offer: 200% Bonus Up To €10,000 + 50 Free Spins For Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland At UFC 293

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Israel Adesanya UFC
Israel Adesanya UFC

There’s a new crypto casino on the block and Lucky Block are offing new customers 200% in bonuses up to €10,000, as well as 50 FREE spins when you open a new account to bet on the huge UFC 293 card from Sydney, Australia. Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland headlines UFC 293 for the UFC Middleweight Title.

200% Bonus up to 10,000 EUR + 50 Free Spins Terms and conditions apply, 18 and above

Terms and conditions apply, 18 and above

Claim Offer

How To Claim Your Lucky Block Welcome Offer For UFC Betting

  1. Register a new account at Lucky Block
  2. Make your first deposit of at least 20 EUR
  3. Your 200% Bonus is automatically applied
  4. Every time you wager your initial deposit 6 times 10% of the bonus is released

Plus, every first-time depositor of 20 EUR or more gets instantly credited with 50 Free Spins on Wanted Dead or a Wild.

Join Lucky Block Now

Example

  1. Deposit 100 EUR
  2. Receive 50 Free Spins
  3. Your 200% bonus is applied – you will have 200 EUR in the bonus bank
  4. For every 600 EUR wagered, you will be credited with 20 EUR Free

RELATED: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Betting Picks: UFC 293 Predictions, Preview & Odds

Why Join Lucky Block For UFC 293 Betting?

Lucky Block have a slick new Sportsbook on their site that allows players to bet on many sports including MMA and of course the UFC.

They offer plenty of UFC markets so are one of the top picks to bet with ahead of the Adesanya vs Strickland UFC Middleweight Title fight at UFC 293 from ANY state in the entire US.

There is also a generous welcome bonus of 200% of your first deposit back in free bets up to €10,000.

Not only will new customers be able to hunt around the Lucky Block sportsbook to the fullest with their welcome offer, but UFC fans will find the best odds and latest offers on the Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland fight, plus in-play options at Lucky Block.

Be sure to sign-up to Lucky Block for all of your UFC bets this season.

Key Reasons To Bet With Lucky Block

  • UFC markets for various games
  • Existing customer UFC offers
  • Competitive UFC odds
  • Lucky Block Sportsbook
  • Min Deposit just $20
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&C’s apply
200% Bonus up to 10,000 EUR + 50 Free Spins Terms and conditions apply, 18 and above

Terms and conditions apply, 18 and above

Claim Offer

RELATED: Israel Adesanya Net Worth & Career Earnings | Sean Strickland Net Worth & Career Earnings

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
Israel Adesanya UFC
Betting

LATEST Lucky Block UFC 293 Betting Offer: 200% Bonus Up To €10,000 + 50 Free Spins For Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland At UFC 293

Author image Paul Kelly  •  6min
Israel Adesanya UFC
Betting
Jazz Sports UFC 293 Betting Offer: $1000 In Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland UFC 293 Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  16min

You can claim the Jazz Sports UFC 293 betting offer of up to $1000 in Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland UFC 293 free bets by just guiding through the easy…

Israel Adesanya UFC Belt
Betting
MyBookie UFC 293 Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland UFC 293 Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  1h

Ahead of this stellar UFC 293 pay-per-view card on Saturday, September 9, MyBookie is giving away $1,000 in UFC free bets ahead of this huge fight between the champion Israel…

Israel Adesanya UFC 4
Betting
BetNow UFC 293 Betting Offer: Claim $300 In UFC 293 Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  1h
UFC 293 Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland
Betting
BetUS UFC 293 Betting Offer: Claim $2500 In Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland UFC 293 Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h
UFC 293 Adesanya vs Strickland 1
Betting
Bovada UFC 293 Betting Offer: Get $750 In UFC 293 Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h
UFC 293 Adesanya vs Strickland 1 1
Betting
Everygame UFC 293 Betting Offer: Claim $750 In UFC 293 Adesanya vs Strickland Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h
Arrow to top