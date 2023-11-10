Betting

Lucky Block Free Bet For UFC 295: 200% Bonus Up To $10,000 + 50 Free Spins For UFC 295

Author image
Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
3 min read
Alex Pereira UFC
Alex Pereira UFC

There’s a new crypto casino on the block and Lucky Block are offing new customers 200% in bonuses up to $10,000, as well as 50 FREE spins when you open a new account to bet on the UFC 295 event this weekend from Madison Square Garden, New York.

200% Bonus up to 10,000 EUR + 50 Free Spins Terms and conditions apply, 18 and above

Terms and conditions apply, 18 and above

How To Claim Your Lucky Block Welcome Offer For UFC 295 Betting

  1. Register a new account at Lucky Block
  2. Make your first deposit of at least $20
  3. Your 200% Bonus is automatically applied
  4. Every time you wager your initial deposit 6 times 10% of the bonus is released.

Plus, every first-time depositor of $20 or more gets instantly credited with 50 Free Spins on Wanted Dead or a Wild

Example

  1. Deposit $100
  2. Receive 50 Free Spins
  3. Your 200% bonus is applied – you will have $200 in the bonus bank
  4. For every $600 wagered, you will be credited with $20 free

Why Join Lucky Block For UFC 295 Betting?

Lucky Block have a slick new Sportsbook on their site that allows players to bet on many sports, including UFC.

They offer plenty of UFC markets so are one of the top picks to bet with ahead of the huge UFC 295 show this weekend from the famous MSG from ANY state in the entire US.

There is also a generous welcome bonus of 200% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $10,000.

Not only will new customers be able to hunt around the Lucky Block sportsbook to the fullest with their welcome offer, but UFC fans will find the best odds and latest offers on the UFC 295 action, plus in-play options at Lucky Block.

Be sure to sign-up to Lucky Block for all of your UFC bets this weekend for the UFC 295 pay-per-view event.

Key Reasons To Bet With Lucky Block

  • UFC 295 markets for various fights
  • Existing customer offers
  • Competitive UFC odds
  • Lucky Block Sportsbook
  • Min Deposit just $20
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
200% Bonus up to 10,000 EUR + 50 Free Spins Terms and conditions apply, 18 and above

Terms and conditions apply, 18 and above

UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira Betting Odds

Already claimed the Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira UFC betting offer? Take a look and claim the best sportsbook free bets from our various partners.

Check out the list below for the best Prochazka vs Pereira UFC 295 odds from Lucky Block, one of the best offshore betting sites.

  • Jiri Prochazka to Win @ +105
  • Jiri Prochazka to Win via KO/TKO @ +200
  • Jiri Prochazka to Win via Submission @ +900
  • Jiri Prochazka to Win via Decision @ +800
  • Alex Pereira to Win @ -125
  • Alex Pereira to Win via KO/TKO @ +110
  • Alex Pereira to Win via Submission @ +1600
  • Alex Pereira to Win via Decision @ +800
  • Draw @ +8000

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira – UFC 295 Event Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira
  • 📊 Records: Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1, 25 KO’s) | Alex Pereira (8-2, 6 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: November 11, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.45 PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Light-Heavyweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV
  •  🏟  Venue: Madison Square Garden | New York, USA
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Prochazka +105 | Pereira -125
Author image
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

