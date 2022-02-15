Lucky 15 tips: Four horses to back on Wednesday from Hereford & Kempton

With racing across the UK and Ireland from Wetherby, Dundalk, Hereford and Kempton, we have plenty of choice for our Wednesday Lucky 15 tips. Two jumps meeting at Wetherby and Kempton, with the all-weather track in use at Dundalk and Kempton.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365 Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Lucky 15 tips today – Wednesday 16th February

Here are our four best tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.

Southern Sam @ 3/1 with bet365 – 3.05 Hereford

Likely to go off as the favourite in this Novices’ Handicap Chase, Southern Sam has some decent recent form to back up our selection.

Harry Bannister takes the reins again as he did in the horses last race in December. Two third place finishes backing up the first win is decent form. However, the horse has only ran four times in almost three years, but with activity she will perform to a high level.

Bellatrixsa @ 2/1 with bet365 – 3.40 Hereford

Harry Bannister again rides our second selection as Bellatrixsa aims to win two races in a row for the second time in a year.

Winning last time out just a week ago in Ludlow, this five-year-old mare keeps on well and jumps extremely well on her day. 11/8 favourite last time out but will likely dispute being favourite with Emmpressive Lady and Coquelicot for this race.

Lafan @ 3/1 with bet365 – 6.30 Kempton

A highly touted four-year-old who won on their last outing just 18 days ago, Lafan looks to be the favourite in the fourth race at Kempton.

This gelding horse won impressively on the same track in a Class 4 Handicap last time over the same distance, so should go well again in this race for Rossa Ryan.

Hold Fast @ 11/8 with bet365 – 8.30 Kempton

After winning impressively on her last run, Hold Fast looks to be a well backed favourite for the last race of the card at Kempton.

This Andrew Balding trained mare looked good on her last outing and just did enough to snatch the win at 7/1 on this track just 11 days ago. Likely to go into this race as a resounding favourite, looks the real deal. Ridden under Harry Davies for this outing.

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to chance

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.

