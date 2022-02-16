Lucky 15 tips: Four horses to back on Thursday from Leicester, Sandown and Chelmsford

With racing across the UK and Ireland from Sandown, Clonmel, Fontwell, Leicester, and Chelmsford, we have plenty of options for our Thursday Lucky 15 tips.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365

Lucky 15 tips today – Thursday 17th February

Here are our four best tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.

Nickolson @ 2.75 with bet365 – 14:45 Leicester

Only four runners take part in this Novice Chase event and the selection has shown progressive form since switched to fences with two solid 2nd place efforts on his last two starts.

He was once rated a 135 over hurdles when finishing 2nd on soft ground on a stiff right-handed track, circumstances he gets again today.

Contemplatemyfaith @ 3.75 with bet365 – 16:40 Sandown

Went into the notebook as to be interested in given the manner in which he won last time out, and the at from has been well franked by the 2nd who has subsequently won easily since.

The trainer does very well with his horses contesting a handicap hurdle for the first time, his current mark of 116 looks fair in this grade.

Cry Havoc @ 4.50 with bet365 19:00 Chelmsford

Remains feasibly well handicapped having previously won over course and distance off a mark of 87 in class 2 handicap company but now gets to race off 81 in a 0-80 class 4 event.

Hinted last time out he was coming back to form last time out when finishing well into third place off a moderate pace and should strip fitter for that run here.

Enfranchise @ 3.25 with bet365 – 20:30 Chelmsford

Starting to look quite progressive since being stepped up to 10 furlongs. Finishing fast and late to gain 3rd spot on her penultimate run despite racing out wide for the majority of the contest on her first attempt at this distance but made no mistake last time out winning a shade more snug than her winning margin suggested and she’s only 3lb higher here.

Odds are correct at the time of publishing and are subject to chance

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.

Already looking at the Cheltenham Festival

