Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Tuesday 5th April

As we head into Tuesday in the world of horse racing, we’ve three afternoon cards, with Pontefract and Southwell (AW) both racing on the flat and Exeter going over the jumps.
With that in mind, we’ve highlighted four horses to include in your Lucky 15 horse racing bets today.
Back today’s four Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 19/1 with BetUK
(Click the bet slip below)
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers
Today’s Lucky 15 Tips – Tuesday 5th April 2022
Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.
GET BACK GET BACK @ 11/8 with BetUK – 2.25 Exeter
This Harry Fry runner is never far away in his races and has hit the top three in 11 of his 16 runs over hurdles. Has been freshened up with 6 months off as is often seen to better affect on quicker ground. Has also won off this mark in the past and ran well at this track back in October (2nd).
WETANDWINDY @ 5/4 with BetUK – 3.35 Exeter
Not a great-looking race so the consistent Milton Harris runner gets the call. This 7 year-old has finished in the top three in his last three runs – winning two starts ago at Wincanton too. Trip and ground look ideal and jockey Mitchell Bastyan knows the horse inside out.
SOUL STOPPER @ 4/6 with BetUK – 3.50 Pontefract
The Andrew Balding yard do well at the track with their 3 year-olds and despite yet to win, this well-bred colt has been knocking on the door. He was last seen running a neck second at HQ back in October, but with another winter on his back will be stronger and wiser here.
SAN AGUSTIN @ 5/4 with BetUK – 4.10 Exeter
Won well at Leicester last time out. Has been out away since as that win came back in December but returns on only a 3lbs higher mark. Only 6 years-old so expected to also have more in the locker in terms of improvement.
Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
Back today’s four Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 19/1 with BetUK
(Click the bet slip below)
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Claim Offer
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Other Horse Racing Tips
Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips
Today’s Placepot Tips
Today’s horse racing tips
Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips
Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis
Today’s Horse Racing NAP
Grand National Betting Offers and Free Bets
How does a Lucky 15 work?
A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.
For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.
Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides:
- Best Grand National betting sites
- Grand National betting offers
- How To Watch The 2022 Grand National
- 2022 Grand National Runners and Riders
- Best 2022 Grand National Offers
- 2022 Grand National Trends and Stats
- Best 2022 Grand National Offers for Existing Customers
- Grand National Results (Past and Present)
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
£25 Matched First Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
50% first deposit bonus up to £50
Bet £10 and Get a £20 Surprise Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
- Great new customer welcome bonus
- Plenty of chances to earn Odds Boosts
- Very mobile friendly betting app
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £25 Get £36 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £15 Free Bet
Deposit £20 Get £20 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets