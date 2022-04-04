Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Tuesday 5th April

As we head into Tuesday in the world of horse racing, we’ve three afternoon cards, with Pontefract and Southwell (AW) both racing on the flat and Exeter going over the jumps.

With that in mind, we’ve highlighted four horses to include in your Lucky 15 horse racing bets today.

Today’s Lucky 15 Tips – Tuesday 5th April 2022

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.

GET BACK GET BACK @ 11/8 with BetUK – 2.25 Exeter



This Harry Fry runner is never far away in his races and has hit the top three in 11 of his 16 runs over hurdles. Has been freshened up with 6 months off as is often seen to better affect on quicker ground. Has also won off this mark in the past and ran well at this track back in October (2nd).

Not a great-looking race so the consistent Milton Harris runner gets the call. This 7 year-old has finished in the top three in his last three runs – winning two starts ago at Wincanton too. Trip and ground look ideal and jockey Mitchell Bastyan knows the horse inside out.

The Andrew Balding yard do well at the track with their 3 year-olds and despite yet to win, this well-bred colt has been knocking on the door. He was last seen running a neck second at HQ back in October, but with another winter on his back will be stronger and wiser here.

Won well at Leicester last time out. Has been out away since as that win came back in December but returns on only a 3lbs higher mark. Only 6 years-old so expected to also have more in the locker in terms of improvement.

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.

