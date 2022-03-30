Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Thursday 31st March

The horse racing action ramps up a few more notches this Thursday with afternoon jumping cards at Warwick, Wetherby and Naas (Ire), while Lingfield (AW) and Chelmsford (AW, Eve) racing on the all weather too.
With that in mind, we’ve highlighted four horses to include in your Lucky 15 horse racing bets today – back today’s Lucky 15 horses in an acca @ 25/1 with BetUK (see bet slip below)
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers
Today’s Lucky 15 Tips – Thursday 31st March 2022
Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.
WIND TOR @ 4/6 with BetUK – 2.05 Warwick
Wind Tor powered away at Exeter last time out to record her second chase win under rules and despite being a 10 year-old is lightly-raced over fences (just 5 runs). Has experienced though as a Pointer (19 runs) so that is serving her well and jockey Chloe Emsley, who can claim a handy 7lbs, gets on well with her. It could be more ‘girl power’ again here.
PRINCE ESCALUS @ 10/11 with BetUK – 3.15 Warwick
Prince Escalus hails from the Jonjo O’Neill yard and after two smooth wins at Hereford looks the one to beat again here. He’s up 8lbs for the most recent success, but has had almost 3 weeks to freshen up again and despite a big weight looks the sort to keep improving.
FREETHINKER @ 2/1 with BetUK – 5.05 Wetherby
Freethinker has been in top-top order of late – winning her last two in good fashion at Newcastle and has a live chance of landing the three-timer. Up 6lbs more for the last of those wins, but looked to have a bit more in-hand at the line and this time jockey Lily Pinchin can claim a handy 5lbs.
HARROW @ 7/4 with BetUK – 6.45 Chelmsford
Harrow was second to Blue Trial at Kempton last time out but there was only a nose between the two and with this Andrew Balding runner running there off a 160-day break then you feel he can be expected to have improved for that run.
Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
back today’s Lucky 15 horses in an acca @ 25/1 with BetUK (see bet slip below)
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Other Horse Racing Tips
Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips
Today’s Placepot tips
Today’s Lucky 15 horse racing tips
Today’s horse racing best bets
Today’s horse racing NAP
Australian Horse Racing Tips
Hong Kong Horse Racing Tips
Grand National Betting Offers and Free Bets
How does a Lucky 15 work?
A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.
For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
£25 Matches First Bet
Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
50% first deposit bonus up to £50
Bet £10 and Get a £20 Surprise Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
- Great new customer welcome bonus
- Plenty of chances to earn Odds Boosts
- Very mobile friendly betting app
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £25 Get £36 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £15 Free Bet
Deposit £20 Get £20 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides:
- Best Grand National betting sites
- Grand National betting offers
- How To Watch The 2022 Grand National
- 2022 Grand National Runners and Riders
- Best 2022 Grand National Offers
- 2022 Grand National Trends and Stats
- Best 2022 Grand National Offers for Existing Customers
- Grand National Results (Past and Present)