Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Sunday 27th February

Plenty more betting opportunities for horse racing fans to get stuck into today with afternoon jumping cards at Fontwell and Hereford in the UK, while Naas (Ire), race across the Irish sea.

Lucky 15 Tips Today – 27th February 2022

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.

Feivel @ SP with bet365 – 2.10 Hereford

Feivel was pulled up last time at Ffos Las so needs to bounce back but took a keen hold that day and in the soft ground was always going to struggle to get home. The easier track here at Hereford will help and the handicapper has dropped him a few pounds too. Prior to that run he’d run well to be a close third at Haydock and if finding that level again can go well for the Dr Richard Newland yard that have a 36% strike-rate with their hurdlers at the course.

Brewin’upastorm @ SP with bet365 – 2.50 Fontwell

Cracking race for a track like Fontwell to get, with some familiar faces on show. You could make a case for almost all six runners, but the nod goes to last year’s winner of this race – Brewin’upastorm, who has won two of his last three. He beat Darver Star last time at Lingfield and takes on that one again on the same terms, while the third that day – Goshen – has since come out to win twice so the form has been give a shot in the arm.

Ha D’or @ SP with bet365 – 3.00 Naas

The powerful Willie Mullins yard won this race 12 months ago and look to hold another big chance with Ha D’or. This 5 year-old was an easy winner at Fairyhouse at the end of January, which was his first win from four runs over hurdles. He looks progressive and despite Hiaou, Meet And Greet and Flame Bearer all looking solid rivals, this Ricci-owned hurdler looks the one to beat.

Gelino Bello @ SP with bet365 – 3.20 Fontwell

Trainer Paul Nicholls has a 32% record with his hurdlers at the track which is a big plus for his entry here. Gelino Bello has been running well without winning in better races than this, while the drop back slightly in trip looks a good move after not quite seeing things out over 2m5f and 3m of late.

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.

