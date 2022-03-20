Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Sunday 20th March

This Sunday the UK action comes from Chepstow and Carlisle, while in Ireland there’s horse racing from Downpatrick.
With that in mind, we’ve highlighted four horses to include in your Lucky 15 horse racing bets today.
Today’s Lucky 15 Tips – Sunday 20th March 2022
Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.
ASK THE DOC @ 1/3 with BetUK – 1.50 Carlisle
Should be a straightforward tash for this Oliver Greenall runner. Has a bit in-hand on the ratings with most of the others in this 4-horse race – can also be expected to have improved for his recent second at Donny after 2 months off.
SUPER SURVIVOR @ 8/11 with BetUK – 2.00 Chepstow
Caught the eye in winning at Doncaster last time out on only his second start. More needed as has to give weight away to the others for that success (7lbs), but you also feel there will be more to come from this Jamie Snowden runner and can give the weight away.
MALPAS @ 4/5 with BetUK – 3.25 Carlisle
Course and distance winner that has the champion jockey Brian Hughes riding. Won well here the last day and despite this looking a slightly harder race did it easily and a repeat of that run would make him hard to beat.
WHITEHOTCHILLIFILI @ 11/10 with BetUK – 4.10 Chepstow
A recent fourth behind Marie’s Rock at Warwick in a Listed mares race took a big boost last week at Cheltenham with that winner landing the Mares’ Hurdle. This looks easier and so this Harry Fry runner can gain her fourth career win over hurdles. Sean Bowen rides.
How does a Lucky 15 work?
A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.
For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.
