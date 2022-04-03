Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Monday 4th April

We start the new horse racing week with flat afternoon cards at Redcar and Windsor, while Kelso race over the jumps.

Yesterday we saw three of the four Lucky 15 selections win – Hiway One O Three (4/5), Good News (Evs) and Maliboo (1st 13/8).

With that in mind, we’ve highlighted four horses to include in your Lucky 15 horse racing bets today.

Today’s Lucky 15 Tips – Monday 4th April 2022

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.

Caught the eye on debut at Doncaster when an excellent second in the Brocklesby Stakes at the end of March. That experience would have taught this filly a lot and if running to that level looks the one the others have to aim at.

Very easy 31 length winner at Carlisle last time out at the end of Feb. Slight step up trip here will be fine too and the champion jockey Brian Hughes continues in the saddle.

Flying high at the moment – winning his last three. The last of those was at Carlisle and despite being up another 5lbs here won going away and can continue his winning run.

Won at the first time of asking at Haydock last October. Put away since but with another winter on his back this lightly-raced 3 year-old can be expected to be stronger this season and breeding also suggests the step up to 1m2f (from 1m) will suit.

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Other Horse Racing Tips

Today’s Australian Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips

Today’s Placepot Tips

Today’s horse racing tips

Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis

Today’s Horse Racing NAP

Grand National Betting Offers and Free Bets

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.

Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides: