Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Monday 4th April

We start the new horse racing week with flat afternoon cards at Redcar and Windsor, while Kelso race over the jumps.
Yesterday we saw three of the four Lucky 15 selections win – Hiway One O Three (4/5), Good News (Evs) and Maliboo (1st 13/8).
With that in mind, we’ve highlighted four horses to include in your Lucky 15 horse racing bets today.
Today’s Lucky 15 Tips – Monday 4th April 2022
Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.
PRIMROSE RIDGE @ SP with BetUK – 1.00 Redcar
Caught the eye on debut at Doncaster when an excellent second in the Brocklesby Stakes at the end of March. That experience would have taught this filly a lot and if running to that level looks the one the others have to aim at.
MASKED CRUSADER @ SP with BetUK – 1.50 Kelso
Very easy 31 length winner at Carlisle last time out at the end of Feb. Slight step up trip here will be fine too and the champion jockey Brian Hughes continues in the saddle.
BAVINGTON BOB @ SP with BetUK – 3.35 Kelso
Flying high at the moment – winning his last three. The last of those was at Carlisle and despite being up another 5lbs here won going away and can continue his winning run.
FRANZ @ SP with BetUK – 3.50 Redcar
Won at the first time of asking at Haydock last October. Put away since but with another winter on his back this lightly-raced 3 year-old can be expected to be stronger this season and breeding also suggests the step up to 1m2f (from 1m) will suit.
Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
How does a Lucky 15 work?
A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.
For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.
