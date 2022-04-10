Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Monday 11th April

We start the new horse racing week with afternoon cards at Hexham over the jumps, while Windsor and Pontefract race on the flat. We’ve also a 7-race card in Ireland at Tramore.



With that in mind, we’ve highlighted four horses to include in your Lucky 15 horse racing bets today.

Today’s Lucky 15 Tips – Monday 11th April 2022

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.

Good winner at Chepstow at the start of January. Has been freshended up with 3 months off but is clearly a horse the Anthony Honeyball yard are taking their time with and with only one previous run over hurdles will have more to give.

On a three-timer here after wins at Newcastle and Doncaster. The last of those came in a Listed mares race at Donny so this will be easier too, despite having to give weight away with 11-10 to carry in weight. Expected to land the three-timer.

Pleasing debut run at Kempton back in November (3rd) for this well-bred Frankel colt – showing plenty of promise that day. Ryan Moore an interesting jockey booking for this Sir Michael Stoute runner and looks the sort to improve for stepping up in trip to 1m2f now.

Has been in great order on the AW in the last few months – winning three times. Switched to the grass here this time and despite being up another 4lbs here can have more to come and Ryan Moore has been booked to ride for his dad, Gary.

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.