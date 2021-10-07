This Friday sees SportsLens tipsters back with more Lucky 15 tips from Chepstow and Newmarket. It’s a busy day of horse racing with the jumps season proper starting and the Fillies’ Mile on the Flat. The recommended Lucky 15 bet for 8 October comes in at a massive 1266/1 based on current odds.

Fancy trying out our Lucky 15 accumulator today? It includes a fourfold that is almost 460/1. With a £1 unit stake, the maximum returns here are £1267.75. Prices on all horse races are subject to change as market interest occurs and gambles develop. Learn all about the latest picks from our Lucky 15 tipster below.

Get up to £100 in bet credits as a new customer at Bet365.

Lucky 15 Leg 1 – Knappers Hill (Chepstow, 1:00)

Champion trainer Paul Nicholls always sends a strong team to Chepstow, and this year’s bunch look no exception. Grade 2 Aintree Bumper scorer Knappers Hill wouldn’t have looked out of place in the Persian War Novices’ Hurdle later on this card, so it looks significant he starts off here in the opening 2m novice hurdle.

Unbeaten in three last season, the five-year-old Valirann gelding twice beat stable companion Stage Star during the campaign. On the first of those occasions at Listed level around Ascot, subsequent Champion Bumper seventh Wonderwall was back in third. That form sets a clear and obvious standard here. Knappers Hill is 1/2 to make a winning hurdles bow.

Back Knappers Hill with Bet365

Leg 2 – Threeunderthrufive (Chepstow, 1:35)

Nicholls also saddles Albert Bartlett sixth and Perth Listed winner Threeunderthrufive on his bow over fences in the 2m 7f novice chase. A six-year-old Shantou gelding, he won a bumper here back in January 2020. Threeunderthrufive then landed his first three hurdles starts before a crack at the staying novices’ event at the Cheltenham Festival.

A good record fresh is what punters should be looking for at Chepstow. Threeunderthrufive brings that to the table with victories after breaks of 84, 87 and 265 days previously. He appeals as the type to do even better over fences. Threeunderthrufive is 13/8 to win his chasing debut.

Bet on Threeunderthrufive with Bet365

Leg 3 – Tinnahalla (Chepstow, 3:20)

An Ascot juvenile handicap hurdle looks the key piece of form for the 2m Four-Year-Old Limited Handicap Hurdle at Chepstow. The fourth that day was Tinnahalla who meets the re-opposing winner Herbiers off 12lb better terms. That massive swing in the weights with just four lengths to find on that form is a big plus for Olly Murphy’s runner.

Tinnahalla, a son of Starspangledbanner, has every chance off an unchanged mark of 126. He is also versatile as regards ground with victories on going as varied as good and heavy. This is an open event but Tinnahalla might just be the best value at 8/1 with to take this.

Bet on Tinnahalla with Bet365

Leg 4 – Wild Beauty (Newmarket, 3:35)

Inspiral is a short-price favourite for the Group 1 Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket with good reason. There is little value in backing her, so an appealing each way alternative is Wild Beauty. Trained by Charlie Appleby for Godolphin, this daughter of Frankel won a Grade 1 over this trip in Canada last time out.

Wild Beauty now returns home with 3 1/2 lengths to find with the red-hot market leader over an extra furlong from their Sandown meeting. The longer trip suits both but there shouldn’t be such a difference in price between them. Wild Beauty won easing down across the Atlantic, so it would be a surprise if she gave Inspiral plenty to think about. She is 12/1 with Y for more success at the highest level.

Back Wild Beauty with Bet365

Chepstow & Newmarket Lucky 15 for 8 October

Kanppers Hill to win the 2m novices’ hurdle (1:00) at Chepstow @ 1/2

Threeunderthrufive to win the 2m 7f novices’ chase (1:35) at Chepstow @ 13/8

Tinnahalla to win the Four-Year-Old Limited Handicap Hurdle (3:20) at Chepstow @ 8/1

Wild Beauty to win the Fillies’ Mile (3:35) at Newmarket @ 12/1

Using Bet365 for this Lucky 15 bet at current odds works out at 1266/1! That is huge. Should all four horses win, then off a £1 unit stake this wager returns £1267.75.

Place this Lucky 15 bet with Bet365

Get up to £100 Bet Credits with Bet365

Those new customers who join Bet365 could receive up to £100 in bet credits after making a deposit. Just follow these steps:

Register with Bet365 Deposit with a debit card Place qualifying bets to the same amount as the deposit Once these settle, the bet credits unlock Receive the bonus

Get more free daily horse racing tips in the SBS Telegram group