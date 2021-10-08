This Saturday, 9 October, there are another set of horse racing Lucky 15 tips from SportsLens experts across the cards at Newmarket, York and Chepstow. Our latest Lucky 15 bet comes in at 338/1 with three of the four legs in the wager broadcast live on ITV Racing through terrestrial TV.

What do punters stand to gain from our Lucky 15 accumulator for 9 October? Well, the maximum returns from a £1 unit stake on the wager are £339.20. Odds are subject to change of course as the market alters, but that might work in the favour of those betting. Read all the reasons why our Lucky 15 tipster included these four picks in this combination/system bet this Saturday below:

Lucky 15 Leg 1 – Unconquerable (Newmarket, 1:45)

Donnacha O’Brien sends Churchill colt Unconquerable over to Newmarket again for the 1m 2f Group 3 Zetland Stakes. Frankie Dettori again takes the ride after the pair kept on into third in the Royal Lodge at last month’s Cambridgeshire meeting. This is an ease in grade but also stepping up in trip. The extra couple of furlongs may suit Unconquerable based on how he shaped over the Rowley Mile last time out.

He has been nearest at the finish in a lot of his juvenile outings so far. Unconquerable faces lauded rivals in Godolphin duo Hafit and Goldspur, plus fellow Irish raider Bluegrass here. However, he looks the value play in a race where stamina is key. Unconquerable is a top-price 4/1 for Zetland Stakes success.

Leg 2 – Ever Given (York, 2:02)

Course and distance winner Ever Given is only third best on official ratings but also the sole horse in the line-up with York form ahead of the Listed 6f Rockingham Stakes there. This juvenile colt by Kodi Bear represents in-form trainer Tom Dascombe and has four wins from seven career starts. He handles soft ground, which is a plus for this contest.

Even Ever Given’s fifth in a Pontefract conditions contest reads well. The winner, Angel Bleu, went on to win at Glorious Goodwood and then the highest level at Longchamp. Lusail, back in third, later took consecutive Group 2s over the summer. Ever Given won three of his next four starts, landing a valuable sales race here on his penultimate outing. Now up to Listed level, he looks worth a wager at 4/1.

Leg 3 – Coroebus (Newmarket, 2:20)

The banker leg of our Lucky 15 bet is Coroebus in the 1m Group 3 Autumn Stakes for juveniles. Trained by Charlie Appleby for Godolphin, this Dubawi colt may have been an unlucky loser in the Royal Lodge over course and distance when last in action. Royal Patronage just got up and prevailed by a neck in the final strides.

Coroebus shaped like the winner for much of the race. After two career starts at this venue, he remains open to any amount of further progress. As Coroebus drops in grade here, his form sets a clear standard. It will be disappointing if he can’t resume winning ways, so odds of 4/5 look fully justified.

Leg 4 – Fidelio Vallis (Chepstow, 3:00)

In the Listed novice chase at Chepstow over an extended 2m 3f, Fidelio Vallis brings plenty of experience of fences from the spring to the table. Trained by Paul Nicholls, this six-year-old Saint Des Saints gelding notched a four-timer proving he handles different tracks. Good ground also suits Fidelio Vallis, who now steps up in trip.

Nicholls has won this contest twice since 2014 and always targets this two-day meeting. Fidelio Vallis. After defying a 6lb hike in the weights and top weight in a Warwick handicap, a black type race like this is the next logical step for him. Fidelio Vallis is 11/8 for a winning reappearance and to make it five from six over fences.

Newmarket, York & Chepstow Lucky 15 Bet for 9 October

Unconquerable to win the Zetland Stakes (1:45) at Newmarket @ 4/1

Ever Given to win the Rockingham Stakes (2:02) at York @ 4/1

Coroebus to win the Autumn Stakes (2:20) at Newmarket @ 4/5

Fidelio Vallis to win the Listed novice chase (3:00) at Chepstow @ 11/8

If you place this Lucky 15 bet with William Hill at the current prices, then a £1 unit stake returns £339.20. That means the wager works out at 338/1!

