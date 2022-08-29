Lucky 15 Racing Tips | Andy Newton’s Best Bets, Mon 29th Aug

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

More Lucky 15 tips this BANK HOLIDAY MONDAY to add to your betting slips, as Andy Newton gives you his four horse racing best bets from across the UK meetings at Epsom, Cartmel, Chepstow, Southwell and Ripon.



Already claimed these betting offers? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.

Back today’s Lucky 15 tips in an acca @ 22/1 with Bet UK (click the betslip below). Plus, why not work out what today’s picks could win by using our Lucky 15 bet calculator for free?

RELATED: All Races Today – See All Today’s Racecards, Results and More Expert Tips

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip, plus join the Bet UK ‘Acca Club’ and get 5 profit boosts to use on accas with different numbers of selections (Ts&C’s apply), plus Bet £10 and Get a £30 FREE BET (new customers).

Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets Today

BELLA BLISS @ 7/4 with Bet UK – 1.39 Cartmel



Easy 7 length winner at Sligo last time out and if bringing that form to the UK looks the one to beat here. James Bowen is a top jockey booking too and the in-form John McConnell yard also took this contest 12 months ago.

BONITA B @ 13/8 with Bet UK – 2.05 Epsom



The in-form William Buick gets the leg-up on this Mick Channon runner, which is the first plus. A fair runner-up last time at Windsor to an improving sort and also lost a shoe in that race and finished lame so the run was actually better still. Has also handled the Epsom track well in the past, which helps and the Channon camp took this race in 2015 and 2018 too.

AL KARRAR @ 8/11 with Bet UK – 3.41 Ripon



Winner on debut at Windsor and backed that up with a fine second in the Group Two Richmond Stakes at Goodwood at the end of last month. That’s the best form on offer here, so this Tom Clover runner looks well worth sticking with.

FALESIA BEACH @ 10/11 with Bet UK – 4.06 Chepstow



Hollie Doyle catches the eye to ride this 10-race maiden in what doesn’t look the best of races. Has been knocking on the door in recent races so does have the ability to take a contest like this.

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Other Horse Racing Tips

Placepot Tips – Monday 29th August

Each-Way Betting Tip – Monday 29th August

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips – Monday 29th August

Daily Horse Racing Betting Tips – Monday 29th August

Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis

Today’s Horse Racing NAP

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Today’s Lucky 15 Betslip

What Is A Lucky 15 Bet?

The ‘Lucky 15’ bet is a popular multiple bet, which can be uses on any event/sport. A Lucky 15 bet involves 4 selections, which amounts to 15 invdividual bets across those – hence where it gets it’s name from. This bet type consists of 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles and 1 four-fold accumulator.

Plus, why not work out what today’s horse racing selections could win by using our Each-way bet calculator for free?

Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies around – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the horse racing today – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.