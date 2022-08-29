Lucky 15 Racing Tips | Andy Newton’s Best Bets, Mon 29th Aug

More Lucky 15 tips this BANK HOLIDAY MONDAY to add to your betting slips, as Andy Newton gives you his four horse racing best bets from across the UK meetings at Epsom, Cartmel, Chepstow, Southwell and Ripon.
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers & Free Bets
|1.
|
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free BetsT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino BonusT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
|Claim Offer
Already claimed these betting offers? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.
Back today’s Lucky 15 tips in an acca @ 22/1 with Bet UK (click the betslip below). Plus, why not work out what today’s picks could win by using our Lucky 15 bet calculator for free?
RELATED: All Races Today – See All Today’s Racecards, Results and More Expert Tips
Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip, plus join the Bet UK ‘Acca Club’ and get 5 profit boosts to use on accas with different numbers of selections (Ts&C’s apply), plus Bet £10 and Get a £30 FREE BET (new customers).
Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets Today
BELLA BLISS @ 7/4 with Bet UK – 1.39 Cartmel
Easy 7 length winner at Sligo last time out and if bringing that form to the UK looks the one to beat here. James Bowen is a top jockey booking too and the in-form John McConnell yard also took this contest 12 months ago.
BONITA B @ 13/8 with Bet UK – 2.05 Epsom
The in-form William Buick gets the leg-up on this Mick Channon runner, which is the first plus. A fair runner-up last time at Windsor to an improving sort and also lost a shoe in that race and finished lame so the run was actually better still. Has also handled the Epsom track well in the past, which helps and the Channon camp took this race in 2015 and 2018 too.
AL KARRAR @ 8/11 with Bet UK – 3.41 Ripon
Winner on debut at Windsor and backed that up with a fine second in the Group Two Richmond Stakes at Goodwood at the end of last month. That’s the best form on offer here, so this Tom Clover runner looks well worth sticking with.
FALESIA BEACH @ 10/11 with Bet UK – 4.06 Chepstow
Hollie Doyle catches the eye to ride this 10-race maiden in what doesn’t look the best of races. Has been knocking on the door in recent races so does have the ability to take a contest like this.
Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
Other Horse Racing Tips
Placepot Tips – Monday 29th August
Each-Way Betting Tip – Monday 29th August
Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips – Monday 29th August
Daily Horse Racing Betting Tips – Monday 29th August
Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips
Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis
Today’s Horse Racing NAP
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Today’s Lucky 15 Betslip
What Is A Lucky 15 Bet?
The ‘Lucky 15’ bet is a popular multiple bet, which can be uses on any event/sport. A Lucky 15 bet involves 4 selections, which amounts to 15 invdividual bets across those – hence where it gets it’s name from. This bet type consists of 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles and 1 four-fold accumulator.
Plus, why not work out what today’s horse racing selections could win by using our Each-way bet calculator for free?
Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers
See below our select list of some of the newer bookies around – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the horse racing today – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.