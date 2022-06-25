Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips Today: Four Best Bets on Sun 26th June

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Horse racing tips to add to your Lucky 15 bet slips on Sunday 26th June, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the Windsor, Cartmel and Uttoxeter horse racing meetings.

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip

HOPHORNBEAM @ SP with BetUK – 1.50 Cartmel



From the powerful Gordon Elliott yard that often do well with their raiders to the UK. This 7 year-old was last seen winning at Clonmel earlier this month – looked to have a bit in-hand that day too. Probably got the in-form Prime Time Lady to beat but gets a handy 5lbs from that runner too.

DORRELLS PIERJI @ SP with BetUK – 2.30 Uttoxeter



Been impressive in winning his last two races at Huntingdon and Market Rasen. This Dan Skelton runner is up another 7lbs here in the ratings but in this better race gets in with only 10st 5lbs to carry – had 11st 13lbs the last day. Looks worth sticking with off this featherweight.

KIND GESTURE @ SP with BetUK – 4.25 Windsor



Got off the mark at the second try at Wetherby last time out over 7f. Ran on well to suggest the step back up in trip will be fine and this is also backed up by her breeding. David Egan, who has ridden her the last twice, remains in the saddle.

KIRILENKO @ SP with BetUK – 4.55 Windsor



This 3 year-old filly likely needed the run the last day at Nottingham after 6 months off. Was sent off favourite that day so was clearly thought to have done a bit better. Is into a handicap though for the first time here which will help and the Sir Michael Stoute yard have also booked William Buick to ride.

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

