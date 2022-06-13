Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips Today: Four Best Bets on Mon 13th June

Horse racing tips to add to your Lucky 15 bet slips on Monday 13th June, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the fixtures at Windsor, Lingfield, Nottingham and Carlisle.
CALM SKIES @ Evs with BetUK – 2.15 Carlisle
Former Godolphin horse – first run for the Michael Dods yard, but they have their horses in good order and expected to be hard to beat on form she showed last season.
AEONIAN @ 6/4 with BetUK – 3.30 Lingfield
Returned last month with a third at Haydock – only beaten 1 1/4 lengths that day. Was only second career run too and should be a lot fitter and more experienced here.
TATHBEET @ 6/5 with BetUK – 7.40 Windsor
Promising debut run at Leicester the last day at the end of May for the William Haggas yard. Looks tghe sort to improve now stepped up in trip here to 1m2f.
PRINCE OF HAWRIDGE @ 13/8 with BetUK – 7.50 Nottingham
Should be spot on for this now after a third at Windsor last month. Slight step up in trip will help and doesn’t look the stringest of contests.
Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
