Luckster Royal Ascot Betting Offer | £10 Horse Racing Free Bet

Claim the Luckster Royal Ascot Betting Offer
The 2022 Royal Ascot Festival is nearly here, and eager punters are waiting with baited breath. There’s already a flurry of betting surrounding the races, and this will only increase in intensity as the first race gets closer on Tuesday afternoon. If you’re going to bet on Royal Ascot, consider claiming the Luckster free bet bonus, which is discussed on this page.
How to Claim the Luckster Royal Ascot Betting Offer?
Claiming the Luckster Royal Ascot bonus is incredibly simple. All you need to do is follow the steps outlined below, and you’ll find a £10 free bet landing in your betting account.
- Click here to sign up to Luckster
- Deposit and place a bet of £10, at odds of evens or higher
- Receive a £10 Free Bet
Luckster Royal Ascot Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £10 in Free Bets
You should always check the terms and conditions of a bonus before accepting it. We’ve outlined the main terms attached to the Luckster Royal Ascot bonus below.
- No promo code required
- Those depositing with Neteller, Paysafe, PayPal, Skrill or Skril 1-Tap not eligible
- Qualifying bet must be £10 at evens or greater
- Free bet must be placed on selection with odds of 4/5 or greater
Luckster Royal Ascot Betting
There’s no flat racing festival quite like Royal Ascot. It grips the nation every year, promising excitement and the prospect of winning huge sums of money. It’s not just experienced gamblers who place wagers either – even non-gamblers regularly have a punt on the big races at Royal Ascot.
But who should you bet on this year? Coroebus is the current favourite in the St James’s Palace Stakes on Tuesday, with Bay Bridge currently heading the market in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes on Wednesday afternoon. Check out all of the race cards at Royal Ascot from Tuesday to Saturday and use your Luckster £10 free bet on any race you like!
Regardless of who you bet on, make sure you place the bet at Luckster, as when you do, you’ll receive a free £10 bet to use on Royal Ascot, or anywhere else in the sportsbook.
Luckster Royal Ascot Betting Offers for Existing Customers
Boost Your Combo Wins
Place a combo of 5+ legs at Royal Ascot or any other horse race and you’ll find that your odds are boosted.
The more legs in a combo, the bigger the price boost. A 5-leg combo is boosted by 7%, while a 15-leg combo gets a huge 77% boost.
Key T&Cs: The maximum ‘Extra Winnings’ shall be £11,000 or currency equivalent. Each selection in the Combo (Acca) bet must be at odds of at least 1/2 (1.50).
Luckster Review: Should You Claim The Royal Ascot Offer?
We know that the Luckster Royal Ascot bonus isn’t the largest around, but this shouldn’t stop you from claiming it. After all, if you’re going to bet on the racing from Royal Ascot anyway, why not claim a free bet in the process?
Claiming the Luckster Royal Ascot free bet really couldn’t be easier. Just head to the site using a link on this page and sign up, before then making a deposit. You then just need to place a qualifying bet, after which you’ll receive a £10 free bet to use in the sportsbook.
