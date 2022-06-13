Luckster Royal Ascot Betting Offer | £10 Horse Racing Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The 2022 Royal Ascot Festival is nearly here, and eager punters are waiting with baited breath. There’s already a flurry of betting surrounding the races, and this will only increase in intensity as the first race gets closer on Tuesday afternoon. If you’re going to bet on Royal Ascot, consider claiming the Luckster free bet bonus, which is discussed on this page.

How to Claim the Luckster Royal Ascot Betting Offer?

Claiming the Luckster Royal Ascot bonus is incredibly simple. All you need to do is follow the steps outlined below, and you’ll find a £10 free bet landing in your betting account.

Click here to sign up to Luckster Deposit and place a bet of £10, at odds of evens or higher Receive a £10 Free Bet

Luckster Royal Ascot Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £10 in Free Bets

You should always check the terms and conditions of a bonus before accepting it. We’ve outlined the main terms attached to the Luckster Royal Ascot bonus below.

No promo code required

Those depositing with Neteller, Paysafe, PayPal, Skrill or Skril 1-Tap not eligible

Qualifying bet must be £10 at evens or greater

Free bet must be placed on selection with odds of 4/5 or greater

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Offer only applies to players who are residents of United Kingdom and Irland. The “Welcome Free Bet” may not be used in conjunction with any other bonus, promotion or offer. The “Welcome Free Bet” must be used at mrplay.com within 14 days of being credited to your account. mrplay.com reserves the right, at any time, to revoke any welcome bonus not used within the allotted time period. Our welcome Free Bet offer is automatic. However, you may personally request not to receive it. Just remember to state your username. Customers who deposit using Neteller, Paysafe, PayPal, Skrill or Skril 1-Tap will not be eligible for any free bet offer. Free Bet Specific Terms and Conditions: One Free bet token will be awarded once you have made your first deposit and have bet £10 with min odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher. This bet must be settled within 14 days of bet placement to qualify for the welcome free bet offer. The Free bet can only be used on a coupon with total odds of (4/5) or higher.

Luckster Royal Ascot Betting

There’s no flat racing festival quite like Royal Ascot. It grips the nation every year, promising excitement and the prospect of winning huge sums of money. It’s not just experienced gamblers who place wagers either – even non-gamblers regularly have a punt on the big races at Royal Ascot.

But who should you bet on this year? Coroebus is the current favourite in the St James’s Palace Stakes on Tuesday, with Bay Bridge currently heading the market in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes on Wednesday afternoon. Check out all of the race cards at Royal Ascot from Tuesday to Saturday and use your Luckster £10 free bet on any race you like!

Regardless of who you bet on, make sure you place the bet at Luckster, as when you do, you’ll receive a free £10 bet to use on Royal Ascot, or anywhere else in the sportsbook.

Luckster Royal Ascot Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Boost Your Combo Wins

Place a combo of 5+ legs at Royal Ascot or any other horse race and you’ll find that your odds are boosted.

The more legs in a combo, the bigger the price boost. A 5-leg combo is boosted by 7%, while a 15-leg combo gets a huge 77% boost.

Key T&Cs: The maximum ‘Extra Winnings’ shall be £11,000 or currency equivalent. Each selection in the Combo (Acca) bet must be at odds of at least 1/2 (1.50).

Luckster Review: Should You Claim The Royal Ascot Offer?

We know that the Luckster Royal Ascot bonus isn’t the largest around, but this shouldn’t stop you from claiming it. After all, if you’re going to bet on the racing from Royal Ascot anyway, why not claim a free bet in the process?

Claiming the Luckster Royal Ascot free bet really couldn’t be easier. Just head to the site using a link on this page and sign up, before then making a deposit. You then just need to place a qualifying bet, after which you’ll receive a £10 free bet to use in the sportsbook.

