Luckster Real Madrid Betting Offers | £10 Champions League Final Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Liverpool and Real Madrid meet in the Champions League final on Saturday, and we have found a fantastic Luckster betting offer for you to claim below.

How to Claim the Luckster Champions League Final Betting Offer?

See below for the three-step guide on how to claim yours £10 free bet

Click here to sign up to Luckster. Deposit and place a bet of £10, at odds of evens or greater. Receive a £10 Free Bet.

Luckster Real Madrid vs Liverpool Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £10 in Free Bets

Below you will find a condensed version of the terms and conditions, which we have kindly studied to save you a time-consuming task.

No promo code required.

Those depositing with Neteller, Paysafe, PayPal, Skrill or Skril 1-Tap not eligible.

Qualifying bet must be £10 at evens or higher.

Free bet must be placed on selection with odds of 4/5 or greater.

Luckster Real Madrid vs Liverpool Betting

Two of Europe’s three most successful clubs will meet in the Champions League final on Saturday evening, and what a fixture we have on our hands.

Newly crowned Spanish champions Los Blancos are slightly less favoured in the markets than their opponents, but they have proven time and time again this season that it matters not.

Liverpool meanwhile will enter the fixture as favourites having lost just three games all season – they narrowly missed out the Premier League by a single point, but they have already won two trophies so they will be eager to make it a treble for the season.

Be sure to sign up to Luckster using the steps above and claim your £10 free bet for the highly anticipated Champions League final.

Luckster Real Madrid vs Liverpool Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Boost Your Combo Wins

By placing an accumulator of five or more legs your bet will automatically be boosted.

The more legs in a combo, the bigger the price boost.

Key T&Cs: The maximum ‘Extra Winnings’ shall be £11,000 or currency equivalent. Each selection in the Combo (Acca) bet must be at odds of at least 1/2 (1.50).

Luckster Review: Should You Claim the Champions League Final Betting Offer?

While there are certainly more lucrative welcoming offers knocking about, £10 in free bets certainly doesn’t hurt.

Follow the steps above to redeem your bonus, which can be used on football and beyond.

