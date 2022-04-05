Countries
Luckster Grand National Betting Offers | £10 Grand National Free Bet

Updated

15 mins ago

on

Luckster Bonus

Claim the Luckster Grand National Betting Offer

The 2022 Grand National is nearly here, and eager punters are waiting with baited breath. There’s already a flurry of betting surrounding the race, and this will only increase in intensity as the start time gets closer. If you’re going to bet on the Grand National, consider claiming the Luckster free bet bonus, which is discussed on this page.

How to Claim the Luckster Grand National Betting Offer?

Claiming the Luckster Grand National bonus is incredibly simple. All you need to do is follow the steps outlined below, and you’ll find a £10 free bet landing in your betting account.

  1. Click here to sign up to Luckster
  2. Deposit and place a bet of £10, at odds of evens or higher
  3. Receive a £10 Free Bet

Luckster Grand National Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £10 in Free Bets

You should always check the terms and conditions of a bonus before accepting it. We’ve outlined the main terms attached to the Luckster Grand National bonus below.

  • No promo code required
  • Those depositing with Neteller, Paysafe, PayPal, Skrill or Skril 1-Tap not eligible
  • Qualifying bet must be £10 at evens or greater
  • Free bet must be placed on selection with odds of 4/5 or greater

Luckster Grand National Betting

There’s no race quite like the Grand National. It grips the nation every year, promising excitement and the prospect of winning huge sums of money. It’s not just experienced gamblers who place wagers either – even non-gamblers regularly have a punt on the winner of the Grand National.

But who should you bet on this year? Snow Leopardess has slowly risen up to become the slight favourite, in front of Delta Work and Any Second Now. Escaria Ten is still fancied by many, as is Enjoy Dallen. Will you go with one of the favourites, or pick an outsider instead?

Regardless of who you bet on, make sure you place the bet at Luckster, as when you do, you’ll receive a free £10 bet to use on the Grand National, or anywhere else in the sportsbook.

Luckster Grand National Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Boost Your Combo Wins

Place a combo of 5+ legs on the Grand National or any other horse race and you’ll find that your odds are boosted.

The more legs in a combo, the bigger the price boost. A 5-leg combo is boosted by 7%, while a 15-leg combo gets a huge 77% boost.

Key T&Cs: The maximum ‘Extra Winnings’ shall be £11,000 or currency equivalent. Each selection in the Combo (Acca) bet must be at odds of at least 1/2 (1.50).

Luckster review: Should You Claim the Grand National Offer?

We know that the Luckster Grand National bonus isn’t the largest around, but this shouldn’t stop you from claiming it. After all, if you’re going to bet on the Grand National anyway, why not claim a free bet in the process?

Claiming the Luckster Grand National free bet really couldn’t be easier. Just head to the site using a link on this page and sign up, before then making a deposit. You then just need to place a qualifying bet, after which you’ll receive a £10 free bet to use in the sportsbook.

