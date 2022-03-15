Luckster Cheltenham sign up offer: £10 Cheltenham free bet

The Cheltenham Festival is underway, and if you’re still scrambling to find a bookmaker to back your favourite horse with, take a look at the Luckster Cheltehman sign up offer below and see if a £10 free bet helps make your mind up.

How to Claim the Luckster Cheltenham Sign Up Offer?

Getting a £10 free horse racing bet at Luckster for the 2022 Cheltenham Festival is incredibly easy and can be done by following the simple steps detailed below:

Click here to sign up with Luckster Make a deposit and place a bet of £10 at odds of evens or higher Once your qualifying bet settles, Luckster will credit your account with a £10 Cheltenham Free Bet to spend on a race of your choice

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Offer only applies to players who are residents of United Kingdom and Irland. The “Welcome Free Bet” may not be used in conjunction with any other bonus, promotion or offer. The “Welcome Free Bet” must be used at mrplay.com within 14 days of being credited to your account. mrplay.com reserves the right, at any time, to revoke any welcome bonus not used within the allotted time period. Our welcome Free Bet offer is automatic. However, you may personally request not to receive it. Just remember to state your username. Customers who deposit using Neteller, Paysafe, PayPal, Skrill or Skril 1-Tap will not be eligible for any free bet offer. Free Bet Specific Terms and Conditions: One Free bet token will be awarded once you have made your first deposit and have bet £10 with min odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher. This bet must be settled within 14 days of bet placement to qualify for the welcome free bet offer. The Free bet can only be used on a coupon with total odds of (4/5) or higher.

Luckster Cheltenham Sign Up Offer: Bet £10 Get £10 in Free Horse Racing Bet Credits

Every new customer at Luckster can benefit from a £10 free bet. Claiming the free bet is easy – just sign up for a new betting account and wager a £10 qualifying bet at odds of EVS+ during this week’s festival.

For a full breakdown of the aforementioned promotion at Luckster, see below:

£10 free horse racing bet for new customers only

Qualifying bet must be £10 or more at odds of EVS+

Your free bet can be used on any market at odds of 4/5 (+)

Available to customers who are 18+

Luckster Cheltenham Festival Betting

The 2022 Cheltenham Festival is already underway, and the stars of the horse racing world have begun to compete in the 28 scheduled races taking place between today (Tuesday, March 15th) and Friday, March 18th.

For the rest of us, the Cheltenham Festival provides a swathe of opportunities to bet on the runners, and, with a £10 free horse racing bet at Luckster, you’ll be able to wager on events such as the world-famous Gold Cup using the house’s money instead of your own!

Luckster Cheltenham Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Luckster Cheltenham 2022 Betting Promos – Get More From Your Combo Bet Wins

At Luckster, your combination bets will be boosted to provide higher payouts should your runner win.

For example, 5-fold Accas at Cheltenham provide a 7% boost using this promotion, while 15-folds are boosted by a massive 77%!

Key T&Cs: Selections must be fixed odds on the day of the race. 4-fold bets on horse racing not eligible for the promotion, but are eligible when betting on other sports. Each selection must have odds of 1/2 or higher.

Luckster Cheltenham Betting Offers 2022 – Control Your Bet and Cash Out

Customers at Luckster are given an opportunity to cash out on their winning Accas early.

So, if, for example, you’ve seen the first 3-legs of your 5-leg Acca come in, but the horse racing in the 4th leg doesn’t look confident/healthy as it’s being led around the track prior to its race, you can cash out your Acca at the offered price.

Key T&Cs: Only available for bets with £0.10 minimum stake and odds of 1/10 or higher.

Luckster review: Should You Claim the Cheltenham Offer?

While there are certainly bigger deals on offer at rival bookmakers this week, if you’re in need of some more free cash to spend at the track during Cheltenham, there’s no reason not to sign up at Luckster and take advantage of the £10 free bet.

On top of the Luckster Cheltenham sign up offer, there’s also a chance to make huge winnings by snatching a horse that’s on the bookmaker’s combo bet boost too, which is never a bad thing either.

Interested? Click the link below and sign up with Luckster today.

