Luckster Cheltenham Betting Offers | £10 Cheltenham Free Bet for 2022 Festival

The Cheltenham Festival, a highlight in the UK horse racing scene, is set to start soon, and this means that bookies throughout the country are coming up with free bet bonuses. There’s a £10 free bet bonus over at Luckster, and you can find out how to claim it by reading below.

How to Claim the Luckster Cheltenham Betting Offer?

Claiming the Luckster Cheltenham betting offer is incredibly easy and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

Click here to sign up to Luckster Deposit and place a bet of £10 at odds of evens or higher You will then receive a £10 Cheltenham Free Bet

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Offer only applies to players who are residents of United Kingdom and Irland. The “Welcome Free Bet” may not be used in conjunction with any other bonus, promotion or offer. The “Welcome Free Bet” must be used at mrplay.com within 14 days of being credited to your account. mrplay.com reserves the right, at any time, to revoke any welcome bonus not used within the allotted time period. Our welcome Free Bet offer is automatic. However, you may personally request not to receive it. Just remember to state your username. Customers who deposit using Neteller, Paysafe, PayPal, Skrill or Skril 1-Tap will not be eligible for any free bet offer. Free Bet Specific Terms and Conditions: One Free bet token will be awarded once you have made your first deposit and have bet £10 with min odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher. This bet must be settled within 14 days of bet placement to qualify for the welcome free bet offer. The Free bet can only be used on a coupon with total odds of (4/5) or higher.

Luckster Cheltenham Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £10 in Free Bets

The Cheltenham betting offer from Luckster is a nice one, giving you a £10 free bet simply for placing a real money bet of £10 or more. You can see the key points of the Luckster free bet bonus below.

Free £10 bet for new customers only

Qualifying bet must be £10 or more at odds of evens or higher

Free bet can be used at odds of 4/5 and higher

Available to customers who are 18+

Already claimed the Luckster free bet? Take a look at the best Cheltenham betting offers and free bets.

Luckster Cheltenham Festival Betting

The Cheltenham Festival takes place every March and for many is the highlight of the sporting year.

With 28 races, all featuring world-class talent, there’s always an opportunity to have a bet, and many lucky punters walk away thousands of pounds richer. It’s even better for the owners, who can scoop millions in prize money over the course of the event.

You can get your Cheltenham Festival off to a great start by claiming the £10 Luckster free bet. You’ll be able to spend the free bet on any of the 28 races, including the hugely prestigious Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Luckster Cheltenham Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Control Your Bet and Cash Out

As is the case with many online bookmakers, Luckster allows you to cash out some combo bets early.

So, if your combo is doing well but you’re concerned about upcoming races, you can take the money offered, instead of sweating on whether your next bet will be a winner.

Key T&Cs: Only available for bets with £0.10 minimum stake and odds of 1/10 or higher.

Get More From Your Combo Bet Wins

As the name of the promotion states, you’ll find combo bets are given a boost over at Luckster.

The boost the bet is given depends on how many selections it contains. 5-folds have a 7% boost, while 15-folds have a huge 77% boost.

Key T&Cs: Selections must be fixed odds on the day of the race. 4-fold bets on horse racing not eligible for the promotion, but are eligible when betting on other sports. Each selection must have odds of 1/2 or higher.

Luckster review: Should You Claim the Cheltenham Offer?

There’s absolutely no reason not to claim the Luckster Cheltenham offer. It might not be the largest, coming in at just £10, but that £10 could be the bet that wins you thousands when betting at Cheltenham.

You’ll be able to use the £10 Luckster free bet on any race at Cheltenham, so why not head over there now and claim it?

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Offer only applies to players who are residents of United Kingdom and Irland. The “Welcome Free Bet” may not be used in conjunction with any other bonus, promotion or offer. The “Welcome Free Bet” must be used at mrplay.com within 14 days of being credited to your account. mrplay.com reserves the right, at any time, to revoke any welcome bonus not used within the allotted time period. Our welcome Free Bet offer is automatic. However, you may personally request not to receive it. Just remember to state your username. Customers who deposit using Neteller, Paysafe, PayPal, Skrill or Skril 1-Tap will not be eligible for any free bet offer. Free Bet Specific Terms and Conditions: One Free bet token will be awarded once you have made your first deposit and have bet £10 with min odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher. This bet must be settled within 14 days of bet placement to qualify for the welcome free bet offer. The Free bet can only be used on a coupon with total odds of (4/5) or higher.

Related Cheltenham Articles

More Cheltenham Betting Offers & Free Bets