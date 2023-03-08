The SEC tournament kicks off on Wednesday, and fans are eagerly waiting to see some of the biggest names in college basketball battle it out on the court. One of the opening day matches will feature what is typically a college football rivalry. But this time the #11 seed Georgia Bulldogs and the #14 seed LSU Tigers will battle out on the hardwood. Both teams are coming into the tournament in abysmal form, having lost several games in a row. However, the public seems to like one of these teams, and that is LSU. Let’s take a closer look at why.

📊 Records: LSU (13-18) vs Georgia (16-15)

Sharps Betting LSU

Public money is coming in for LSU, and the odds reflect this sentiment. LSU opened as 1.5-point favorites, but the line has now moved up to 2.5 with top US sportsbooks, including BetOnline.

While Georgia has lost five straight games, LSU has only managed to win one out of their last 16. However, the public seems to believe in the Tigers, and they are betting on them to come out on top against Georgia. Neither of these teams are likely to make the NCAA tournament unless they can win the SEC tournament and that run has to start somewhere, so they will both be hoping it starts on Wednesday.

A potential reason why sharp money is coming in for LSU is their early season form. The Tigers started the season strong, winning 12 out of their first 13 games. However, they have struggled in recent weeks, and their form has dipped significantly. The public seems to believe that the Tigers can rekindle their early season form and end their losing streak in the SEC tournament.

On the other hand, Georgia managed to win their regular season game against LSU, which took place on Valentine’s Day, where they were 4.5-point favorites. They won by just two points in what was a closely fought and tense affair, breaking the hearts of Tigers fans.

It kind of defies logic that UGA would be underdogs given that spread and the result. However, they have been on the wrong end of several beatings since that result. They lost by 49 to Alabama, 32 to Arkansas, and 22 to Missouri in their following three games.

Key to LSU Money Could be UGA Shooting Woes

Sharp bettors may be worried about the way UGA is shooting the basketball. Their field goal figures from the last five games are bleak.

In their last five games, Georgia’s shooting percentage is as follows:

vs. South Carolina: 19/51 = 37.3%

vs. Florida: 21/63 = 33.3%

vs. Missouri: 19/46 = 41.3%

vs. Arkansas: 19/52 = 36.5%

vs. Alabama: 21/56 = 37.5%

Overall, their shooting percentage in the last five games is just 37.2%.

To put that into perspective, the worst shooting team in the country, Alabama State, is shooting at 37.1% (in matches involving two D1 teams). They are ranked last of 363 college basketball teams. The next worst team shot the ball at 38.4%. Once we look at this, we could have our answer as to why the sharp money is coming for LSU.

Let the Madness Begin

Tournament time is always fun, and the SEC tournament is no exception. Fans can expect some intense and exciting games as some of the best teams in the country battle it out for the title.

As for the LSU-Georgia game, it remains to be seen who will come out on top. However, the public is betting on the Tigers, and sharp money is coming in for them. LSU will be hoping to end their losing streak and start afresh in the tournament. Whether they can do so remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure – tournament time is here and the madness is about to commence.