Love Island Odds 2022: Tasha Ghouri and Luca Bish Favourites

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Tasha Ghouri and Luca Bish or Gemma Owen and Liam Llewellyn? Whoever you think is going to take home the Love Island 2022 crown in Majorca, keep track of the latest odds and get the lowdown on the movers and shakers here.

Latest Love Island Male Winner Odds at Paddy Power

Latest Love Island Female Winner Odds at Paddy Power

Already used these offers? There are more free bets to choose from – check out our list of the best betting sites.

Can Gemma Owen Take Home The Crown?

Daughter of Ballon d’Or winner and BT Sport pundit Michael Owen, 19-year-old Gemma is already at 5/2 to win the competition just days after Love Island’s lineup was released.

Owen admitted that her dad was ‘not happy’ about the choice to go on the show, which will begin on Monday 6th June on ITV.

She said: “What my family think is always going to be in the forefront of my mind as they are the most important thing to me.

“I don’t think I’m going to go in there and say ‘my dad was a footballer’ because I am not really that type of person but if they ask me what my parents do then I won’t keep it a secret, I’ll be honest but I won’t go in there bragging about it. I’ll only address it if people ask me.”

Who Will Win Love Island 2022?

As implied by the Love Island outright winner odds.