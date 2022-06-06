Countries
love island winner odds 2022

Love Island Odds 2022: Tasha Ghouri and Luca Bish Favourites

Updated

2 hours ago

on

0 Love Island

Tasha Ghouri and Luca Bish or Gemma Owen and Liam Llewellyn? Whoever you think is going to take home the Love Island 2022 crown in Majorca, keep track of the latest odds and get the lowdown on the movers and shakers here.

Latest Love Island Male Winner Odds at Paddy Power

Male Winner Odds
Luca Bish 5/2 at Paddy Power
Liam Llewellyn 3/1 at Paddy Power
Davide Sanclimenti 6/1 at Paddy Power
Andrew Le Page 7/1 at Paddy Power
Dami Hope 7/1 at Paddy Power
Ikenna Ekwonna 10/1 at Paddy Power

Latest Love Island Female Winner Odds at Paddy Power

Female Winner Odds
Tasha Ghouri 2/1 at Paddy Power
Gemma Owen 5/2 at Paddy Power
Paige Thorne 9/2 at Paddy Power
Indiyah Polack 6/1 at Paddy Power
Amber Beckford 10/1 at Paddy Power

Best Love Island Betting Sites With Free Bets

Sites
Highlights
Register

Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses + Free £5 Bet Builder

New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Sportsbook market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund is £20. Only deposits made using Cards will qualify. £5 Bet Builder free bet will be available to claim from the promotions hub after the qualifying bet has been settled & will be valid for 7 days. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms.
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.
Claim Offer

Money Back As Cash Up To £20

Max £20 refund on first bet. Bet must be placed in first 7 days of account opening. Payment restrictions apply for the promotion. T&Cs
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.
Claim Offer

Already used these offers? There are more free bets to choose from – check out our list of the best betting sites.

Can Gemma Owen Take Home The Crown?

Daughter of Ballon d’Or winner and BT Sport pundit Michael Owen, 19-year-old Gemma is already at 5/2 to win the competition just days after Love Island’s lineup was released.

Owen admitted that her dad was ‘not happy’ about the choice to go on the show, which will begin on Monday 6th June on ITV.

She said: “What my family think is always going to be in the forefront of my mind as they are the most important thing to me.

“I don’t think I’m going to go in there and say ‘my dad was a footballer’ because I am not really that type of person but if they ask me what my parents do then I won’t keep it a secret, I’ll be honest but I won’t go in there bragging about it. I’ll only address it if people ask me.”

Who Will Win Love Island 2022?

As implied by the Love Island outright winner odds.

Male Winner Chance of Winning
Luca Bish 28.5%
Liam Llewellyn 25%
Davide Sanclimenti 14.2%
Andrew Le Page 12.5%
Dami Hope 12.5%
Ikenna Ekwonna 9%

 

Female Winner Chance of Winning
Tasha Ghouri 33.3%
Gemma Owen 28.5%
Paige Thorne 18%
Indiyah Polack 14.2%
Amber Beckford 9%

