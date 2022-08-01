Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News love island final 2022 odds predictions tips

Love Island Final 2022: Odds, Predictions and Tips

Updated

10 mins ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
0b572676 3285 4ba8 a4a1 772f36e45cb0

The 2022 Love Island final is here and we have our final four couples after eight weeks of drama in Majorca ready to battle it out for the £50,000 cash prize.

The final four couples remaining after a summer of madness in the Love Island villa are:

  • Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu
  • Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri
  • Luca Bish and Gemma Owen
  • Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack

Latest Love Island Male Winner Odds at Paddy Power

Male Winner Odds
Davide Sanclimenti 1/8 at Paddy Power
Andrew Le Page 7/1 at Paddy Power
Luca Bish 8/1 at Paddy Power
Dami Hope 16/1 at Paddy Power

Latest Love Island Female Winner Odds at Paddy Power

Female Winner Odds
Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu 1/7 at Paddy Power
Tasha Ghouri 7/1 at Paddy Power
Gemma Owen 8/1 at Paddy Power
Indiyah Polack 16/1 at Paddy Power

Latest Love Island Winning Couple Odds at Paddy Power

Winning Couple Odds
Davide and Ekin-Su 1/7 at Paddy Power
Andrew and Tasha 7/1 at Paddy Power
Luca and Gemma 8/1 at Paddy Power
Dami and Indiyah 16/1 at Paddy Power

Latest Love Island Winning Couple Without Davide and Ekin-Su Odds at Paddy Power

Winning Couple Without Davide and Ekin-Su Odds
Andrew and Tasha EVS at Paddy Power
Luca and Gemma EVS at Paddy Power
Dami and Indiyah 6/1 at Paddy Power

Best Love Island Betting Sites With Free Bets

Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses + Free £5 Bet Builder

New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Sportsbook market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund is £20. Only deposits made using Cards will qualify. £5 Bet Builder free bet will be available to claim from the promotions hub after the qualifying bet has been settled & will be valid for 7 days. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 13.04.2022. £30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook. Further terms apply. #ad 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. 		Claim Offer

Bet £20 Get £40 In Free Bets

Qualifying bet must be placed at the normal odds • max bet £5 • Extra winnings paid in FREE BETS and added within 72 hrs of qualifying bet settlement • Free bet stakes not included in bet returns • Free bets expire 7 days after credit • This offer may not be combined with any other offer • Full T&C’s apply 		Claim Offer

Money Back As Cash Up To £20

Max £20 refund on first bet. Bet must be placed in first 7 days of account opening. Payment restrictions apply for the promotion. T&Cs 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply. 		Claim Offer

Already used these offers? There are more free bets to choose from – check out our list of the best betting sites.

Will Davide and Ekin-Su finally be crowned Love Island 2022 champions?

It has been a summer of blood, sweat, and tears for bombshell duo Davide and Ekin-Su who have stolen the hearts of Love Island fans across the globe since their first appearances on the screen together.

For quite some time now, the couple have been odds-on to win the competition and are now in the clear and expected to win by one of the biggest margins we’ve seen in years.

The only true competition for Davide and Ekin-Su looks to be Andrew and Tasha, who are still at a price of 7/1 to steal the crown and complete their full redemption arc after finding themselves in the bottom couples multiple times throughout the last eight weeks.

Who Will Win Love Island 2022?

As implied by the Love Island outright winner odds.

Male Winner Chance of Winning
Davide Sanclimenti 89%
Andrew Le Page 13%
Luca Bish 11%
Dami Hope 6%
Female Winner Chance of Winning
Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu 88%
Tasha Ghouri 13%
Gemma Owen 11%
Indiyah Polack 6%
Winning Couple Chance of Winning
Davide and Ekin-Su 88%
Andrew and Tasha 13%
Luca and Gemma 11%
Dami and Indiyah 6%
Winning Couple Without Davide and Ekin-Su Chance of Winning
Andrew and Tasha 50%
Luca and Gemma 50%
Dami and Indiyah 14%

Love Island Final 2022 Predictions and Tips

Our betting tips for the Love Island final 2022 is Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri to be the winning couple without Davide and Ekin-Su, available at a price of evens with Paddy Power.

Andrew and Tasha look to be the safest bet to take second place, with public resentment against Luca Bish and Dami Hope playing in the couple’s favour ahead of the live final at 9pm on ITV2 tonight.

Best Love Island Betting Sites With Free Bets

Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses + Free £5 Bet Builder

New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Sportsbook market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund is £20. Only deposits made using Cards will qualify. £5 Bet Builder free bet will be available to claim from the promotions hub after the qualifying bet has been settled & will be valid for 7 days. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 13.04.2022. £30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook. Further terms apply. #ad 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. 		Claim Offer

Bet £20 Get £40 In Free Bets

Qualifying bet must be placed at the normal odds • max bet £5 • Extra winnings paid in FREE BETS and added within 72 hrs of qualifying bet settlement • Free bet stakes not included in bet returns • Free bets expire 7 days after credit • This offer may not be combined with any other offer • Full T&C’s apply 		Claim Offer

Money Back As Cash Up To £20

Max £20 refund on first bet. Bet must be placed in first 7 days of account opening. Payment restrictions apply for the promotion. T&Cs 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply. 		Claim Offer
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens