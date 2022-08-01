Love Island Final 2022: Odds, Predictions and Tips

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The 2022 Love Island final is here and we have our final four couples after eight weeks of drama in Majorca ready to battle it out for the £50,000 cash prize.

The final four couples remaining after a summer of madness in the Love Island villa are:

Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri

Luca Bish and Gemma Owen

Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack

Latest Love Island Male Winner Odds at Paddy Power

Latest Love Island Female Winner Odds at Paddy Power

Latest Love Island Winning Couple Odds at Paddy Power

Latest Love Island Winning Couple Without Davide and Ekin-Su Odds at Paddy Power

Will Davide and Ekin-Su finally be crowned Love Island 2022 champions?

It has been a summer of blood, sweat, and tears for bombshell duo Davide and Ekin-Su who have stolen the hearts of Love Island fans across the globe since their first appearances on the screen together.

For quite some time now, the couple have been odds-on to win the competition and are now in the clear and expected to win by one of the biggest margins we’ve seen in years.

The only true competition for Davide and Ekin-Su looks to be Andrew and Tasha, who are still at a price of 7/1 to steal the crown and complete their full redemption arc after finding themselves in the bottom couples multiple times throughout the last eight weeks.

Who Will Win Love Island 2022?

As implied by the Love Island outright winner odds.

Male Winner Chance of Winning Davide Sanclimenti 89% Andrew Le Page 13% Luca Bish 11% Dami Hope 6%

Female Winner Chance of Winning Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu 88% Tasha Ghouri 13% Gemma Owen 11% Indiyah Polack 6%

Winning Couple Chance of Winning Davide and Ekin-Su 88% Andrew and Tasha 13% Luca and Gemma 11% Dami and Indiyah 6%

Winning Couple Without Davide and Ekin-Su Chance of Winning Andrew and Tasha 50% Luca and Gemma 50% Dami and Indiyah 14%

Love Island Final 2022 Predictions and Tips

Our betting tips for the Love Island final 2022 is Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri to be the winning couple without Davide and Ekin-Su, available at a price of evens with Paddy Power.

Andrew and Tasha look to be the safest bet to take second place, with public resentment against Luca Bish and Dami Hope playing in the couple’s favour ahead of the live final at 9pm on ITV2 tonight.