Love Island Final 2022: Odds, Predictions and Tips

The 2022 Love Island final is here and we have our final four couples after eight weeks of drama in Majorca ready to battle it out for the £50,000 cash prize.
The final four couples remaining after a summer of madness in the Love Island villa are:
- Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu
- Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri
- Luca Bish and Gemma Owen
- Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack
Latest Love Island Male Winner Odds at Paddy Power
|Male Winner
|Odds
|Davide Sanclimenti
|1/8 at Paddy Power
|Andrew Le Page
|7/1 at Paddy Power
|Luca Bish
|8/1 at Paddy Power
|Dami Hope
|16/1 at Paddy Power
Latest Love Island Female Winner Odds at Paddy Power
|Female Winner
|Odds
|Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu
|1/7 at Paddy Power
|Tasha Ghouri
|7/1 at Paddy Power
|Gemma Owen
|8/1 at Paddy Power
|Indiyah Polack
|16/1 at Paddy Power
Latest Love Island Winning Couple Odds at Paddy Power
|Winning Couple
|Odds
|Davide and Ekin-Su
|1/7 at Paddy Power
|Andrew and Tasha
|7/1 at Paddy Power
|Luca and Gemma
|8/1 at Paddy Power
|Dami and Indiyah
|16/1 at Paddy Power
Latest Love Island Winning Couple Without Davide and Ekin-Su Odds at Paddy Power
|Winning Couple Without Davide and Ekin-Su
|Odds
|Andrew and Tasha
|EVS at Paddy Power
|Luca and Gemma
|EVS at Paddy Power
|Dami and Indiyah
|6/1 at Paddy Power
Will Davide and Ekin-Su finally be crowned Love Island 2022 champions?
It has been a summer of blood, sweat, and tears for bombshell duo Davide and Ekin-Su who have stolen the hearts of Love Island fans across the globe since their first appearances on the screen together.
For quite some time now, the couple have been odds-on to win the competition and are now in the clear and expected to win by one of the biggest margins we’ve seen in years.
The only true competition for Davide and Ekin-Su looks to be Andrew and Tasha, who are still at a price of 7/1 to steal the crown and complete their full redemption arc after finding themselves in the bottom couples multiple times throughout the last eight weeks.
Who Will Win Love Island 2022?
As implied by the Love Island outright winner odds.
|Male Winner
|Chance of Winning
|Davide Sanclimenti
|89%
|Andrew Le Page
|13%
|Luca Bish
|11%
|Dami Hope
|6%
|Female Winner
|Chance of Winning
|Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu
|88%
|Tasha Ghouri
|13%
|Gemma Owen
|11%
|Indiyah Polack
|6%
|Winning Couple
|Chance of Winning
|Davide and Ekin-Su
|88%
|Andrew and Tasha
|13%
|Luca and Gemma
|11%
|Dami and Indiyah
|6%
|Winning Couple Without Davide and Ekin-Su
|Chance of Winning
|Andrew and Tasha
|50%
|Luca and Gemma
|50%
|Dami and Indiyah
|14%
Love Island Final 2022 Predictions and Tips
Our betting tips for the Love Island final 2022 is Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri to be the winning couple without Davide and Ekin-Su, available at a price of evens with Paddy Power.
Andrew and Tasha look to be the safest bet to take second place, with public resentment against Luca Bish and Dami Hope playing in the couple’s favour ahead of the live final at 9pm on ITV2 tonight.
- Our tip: Winning couple without Davide and Ekin-Su: Andrew and Tasha @ EVENS on Paddy Power