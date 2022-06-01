Love Island Betting Guide: How To Bet On Love Island 2022

Love Island returns on Monday 6th June, and we are taking a look ahead by putting together a comprehensive guide on how to bet on this year’s show.
How To Bet On Love Island 2022
There are hundreds of markets to choose from for this upcoming season.
Love Island Betting: What Markets Can You Bet On?
With the anticipation building for the return of Love Island, so too has the markets in which you can bet on.
Not only can you bet on the eventual winner, but Paddy Power has markets on the top male and female contestants, winning couples and much more.
Markets will be updated as the show progresses.
Love Island Winner Betting
11 eligible singletons will be heading into the Majorcan villa hoping to find a summer romance, and people are already predicting who the winning couple may be.
Tasha Ghouri, the show’s first ever deaf contestant who is a dancer and model, is the current favourite amongst the girl, while Liam Llewellyn, a 22-year-old Masters student from Newport in Wales, is favoured amongst the boys.
Of course, more contestants will be added as the show goes on, so we might nit have even met our winner yet.
Love Island Betting: Top Female
As mentioned, the show’s first ever deaf contestant Tasha Ghouri is favourite at 2/1 amongst the girls to be part of the winning couple.
She is closely followed by Gemma Owen, who is the daughter of former Liverpool and Real Madrid footballer Michael Owen – she is currently priced at 5/2.
Elsewhere, Indiyah Polack (6/1), Paige Thorne (9/2) and Amber Beckford (10/1) make up the rest of the female entries.
Alpha males watch out, Gemma’s girlbossing her way into the villa 💅 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ebZrJbqx5f
— Love Island (@LoveIsland) May 31, 2022
Love Island Betting: Top Male
Both fishmonger Luca Bish and student Liam Lleyellwyn are closely priced in the markets for the boys, with the former valued at 5/2 while the latter is currently 3/1.
Davide Sanclimenti (6/1), Andrew Le Page (7/1), Dami Hope (8/1) and Ikenna Ekwonna: (10/1) are the other contestants competing for the male winners spot.
Love Island Betting: Winning Couple
The overall prize for the show is given to the winning couple, comprised of one female and one male contestant.
While the markets for the winning couple will be updated week on week and will change when people partner up with new couples, it will become clearer in the later weeks who may be competing for the top prize.
Who Are The Love Island Contestants?
Girls
|Contestant
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Tasha Ghouri
|2/1
|Gemma Owen
|5/2
|Indiyah Polack
|6/1
|Paige Thorne
|9/2
|Amber Beckford
|10/1
Boys
|Contestant
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Luca Bish
|5/2
|Liam Llewellyn
|3/1
|Davide Saclimenti
|6/1
|Andre Le Page
|7/1
|Dami Hope
|8/1
|Ikenna Ekwonna
|10/1
When Does Love Island Start?
Love Island returns to our screens on Monday 6th June, with season eight’s episodes being aired on ITV.
Who Won Love Island 2021?
Almost three million viewers tuned in to watch Millie Court and Liam Reardon win last year’s show – they took home the £50,000 prize after being crowned the winners of Love Island 2021.
Previous Love Island Winners
- Series Seven – Millie Court and Liam Reardon
- Series Six – Paige Turley and Finn Tapp
- Season Five – Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea
- Season Four – Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham
- Season Three – Amber Davies and Kim Cetinay
- Season Two – Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey
- Season One – Jess Hayes and Max Morley.