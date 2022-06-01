Love Island Odds 2022: Tasha Ghouri and Luca Bish Favourites

Tasha Ghouri and Luca Bish or Gemma Owen and Liam Llewellyn? Whoever you think is going to take home the Love Island 2022 crown in Majorca, keep track of the latest odds and get the lowdown on the movers and shakers here.
Latest Love Island Male Winner Odds at Paddy Power
|Male Winner
|Odds
|Luca Bish
|5/2 at Paddy Power
|Liam Llewellyn
|3/1 at Paddy Power
|Davide Sanclimenti
|6/1 at Paddy Power
|Andrew Le Page
|7/1 at Paddy Power
|Dami Hope
|7/1 at Paddy Power
|Ikenna Ekwonna
|10/1 at Paddy Power
Latest Love Island Female Winner Odds at Paddy Power
|Female Winner
|Odds
|Tasha Ghouri
|2/1 at Paddy Power
|Gemma Owen
|5/2 at Paddy Power
|Paige Thorne
|9/2 at Paddy Power
|Indiyah Polack
|6/1 at Paddy Power
|Amber Beckford
|10/1 at Paddy Power
Can Gemma Owen Take Home The Crown?
Daughter of Ballon d’Or winner and BT Sport pundit Michael Owen, 19-year-old Gemma is already at 5/2 to win the competition just days after Love Island’s lineup was released.
Owen admitted that her dad was ‘not happy’ about the choice to go on the show, which will begin on Monday 6th June on ITV.
She said: “What my family think is always going to be in the forefront of my mind as they are the most important thing to me.
“I don’t think I’m going to go in there and say ‘my dad was a footballer’ because I am not really that type of person but if they ask me what my parents do then I won’t keep it a secret, I’ll be honest but I won’t go in there bragging about it. I’ll only address it if people ask me.”
Who Will Win Love Island 2022?
As implied by the Love Island outright winner odds.
|Male Winner
|Chance of Winning
|Luca Bish
|28.5%
|Liam Llewellyn
|25%
|Davide Sanclimenti
|14.2%
|Andrew Le Page
|12.5%
|Dami Hope
|12.5%
|Ikenna Ekwonna
|9%
|Female Winner
|Chance of Winning
|Tasha Ghouri
|33.3%
|Gemma Owen
|28.5%
|Paige Thorne
|18%
|Indiyah Polack
|14.2%
|Amber Beckford
|9%
