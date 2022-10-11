Louisiana vs. Marshall – NCAA Football Betting Odds – Spreads, Lines & Picks

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Week seven of NCAA football kicks off in Marshall as the Thundering Herd host Louisiana on Wednesday evening. We take a look at the betting odds, check the spreads and lines, and give our picks for the game.

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns vs. Marshall Thundering Herd

Where and when?

Kick-off: Wednesday, 10/12/2022 7:30 pm EST.

Wednesday, 10/12/2022 7:30 pm EST. Venue: Edwards Stadium, Huntington, WV.

Edwards Stadium, Huntington, WV. TV: Live on ESPN2 and the ESPN Sports app.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread UL Lafayette

+315 +10.5 (-113) Marshall

-385 -10.5 (-107)

Total Points Line

Odds Over 47

-110 Under 47

-110

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline

Best Betting Sites for NCAA Football

Marshall favored as well rested teams face off

After defeating Notre Dame in a huge upset in week two, Marshall have underwhelmed. They have been favorite going into their next three games but lost two outright and have not covered on the spread. They go into this game on Wednesday as 10.5 point favorites on the spread.

Louisiana are on a run of three consecutive defeats and come into this one with a 2-3 record. Both teams will be coming off a bye so should be raring to go as we start week seven of NCAA football.

How will this game be decided?

This could end up being a bit of a defensive battle. Both teams seem likely to struggle to offense with matchups favoring the defense all over the field.

The Ragin’ Cajuns offense has been stuttering this season. They rank worse than 100th (out of 131) in total yards, passing yards and rushing yards on a per game basis. Additionally, Marshall rank twelfth in the NCAA for total yards per game allowed and seventh for rush yards per game allowed.

It is just very difficult to see how Louisiana will move the ball enough to keep themselves in the game.

It is a similar story when Marshall has the ball. Marshall does have a good ground game in general, but this looks a bad matchup for their offensive line. Louisiana is only giving up 3.7 yards per carry this season and we would look for that story to continue telling itself on Wednesday.

Marshall’s passing game is a disaster and it is hard to be keen on them moving the ball that way either.

What are the picks?

All our picks in this one will be based on what we assume will be a defensive slobberknocker.