There are a stack of Louisiana Derby free bets to get your hands on ahead of Saturday’s big Kentucky Derby Trial at Fair Grounds. We’ve picked out our best seven US Racebooks that not only have $1,000’s of free bets to claim but will also allow you to bet in ANY US State.



Best Louisiana Derby Free Bets and Racebook Offers



BetOnline – Top horse racing site for Louisiana Derby betting and up to $1,000 welcome offer. Everygame – Sports betting site with generous $750 welcome bonus for new players BetUS – Super-charged sign-up bonus $2,500 and horse racing odds for the Louisiana Derby JazzSports – $1,000 welcome offer to claim and use on the 2023 Louisiana Derby Bovada – Claim up to $750 in horse racing Louisiana Derby free bets LuckyBlock – Bet on the Louisiana Derby using cryptocurrency, with this leading crypto platform MyBookie – 50% deposit bonus to $1,000 on the table in Louisiana Derby free bets

US Sports Betting Update

Although sports betting may be prohibited in parts of the USA, you don’t have to worry about that with the best offshore racebooks featured below – as these will allow you to bet in ANY US State.

Also, by creating accounts with these well-respected racebooks there are also many more benefits aside from being allowed to bet in the ANY US State.

Once you’ve joined, you’ll find many other tasty advantages and benefits over the traditional bookies.

Some of these bonuses and perks, will include much more competitive odds, early horse racing prices, exclusive markets you won’t find anywhere else – oh, and the sign-up process is really easy with no annoying KYC checks.

And that’s not all. Another winner for horse racing bettors is there are also no bet limits.

Yes, you are not restricted from betting on Saturday’s Louisiana Derby in any area of the US – regardless of their individual State rules. While the stakes you want to place are not limited either, unlike some traditional horse racing racebooks.

How To Bet on The Louisiana Derby In USA

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your Louisiana Derby wagers

Louisiana Derby Betting Options in US with our Recommended Horse Racing Racebooks



The Louisiana Derby is the latest Kentucky Derby Trial race for horse racing fans to get stuck into as the build-up to the May 6 race hots up.

12 months ago we saw the Louisiana Derby winner – Epicenter – go onto finish a close second in the Kentucky Derby, so all eyes will be on this year’s hero.

The 2023 Louisiana Derby betting is headed by the improving Brad Cox-trained 3 year-old Instant Coffee, who won the G3 Lecomte Stakes at Fair Grounds at the end of January. The horse is already priced at +1600 for the Kentucky Derby, but a win on Saturday in the Louisiana Derby will see those odds shorten further.

12 horses will head to post for the 2023 Louisiana Derby, while over the years we’ve had two winners (Black Gold, 1924) and (Grindstone, 1996) go onto win the Kentucky Derby.

How To Get a Louisiana Derby Free Bet In USA



So, if you want to be part of the Louisiana Derby betting action, then why not also take advantage of the US sports betting sites offers you can claim. Our recommended horse racing racebooks offer an array of bonuses including free bets, so you could even have a fun time betting on this Saturday’s Louisiana Derby with these free bets.

Simply follow the steps below to claim your free bets:

Pick your offers from our comprehensive list below Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page Sign-up to the sports betting site with your key details Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for Louisiana Derby betting

1. BetOnline Louisiana Derby US Racebook Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

BetOnline have a big selection of horse racing markets, that include Saturday’s Louisiana Derby card at Fair Grounds- so are certainly worth joining. The BetOnline welcome bonus is also very generous giving 50% of your first deposit over $55 back in free bets. Deposit $2000 and you will receive an impressive $1000 in free bets. Which you could use on the Louisiana Derby itself.

2. Everygame Louisiana Derby US Sports Betting Offer: $750 Welcome Bonus

Everygame have become a big favorite with sports bettors and horse racing fans for over three decades now and it’s easy to see why. With a huge range of sports markets, easy sign-up, first-rate customer service and impressive odds, including those for Saturday’s Louisiana Derby meeting, they offer a lovely customer experience. Their welcome bonus also gives you 100% deposit bonus on your first three deposits up to $750. There’s a lot to get excited about.

3. BetUS Louisiana Derby US Racebook Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

BetUS are giving all their new customers a top welcome offer for Louisiana Derby betting. The 125% welcome gives a double benefit of both 100% sports bonus and a 25% casino bonus up to $2500. Therefore, if you’re looking for great value with your Louisiana Derby bets, then BetUS are certainly worth signing up to.

4. Jazz Sports Louisiana Derby US Betting Offer: 50% Sports Welcome Bonus Up To $1000

Jazz Sports have gained reputation as a top-quality sportsbook with a leading customer-friendly platform. First starting back in 1994, they look after their customers long after sign-up as they are rewarded with regular promotions and give a wide range of markets to pick from. If you’re hoping to place Louisiana Derby bets, then check out their welcome bonus giving 50% deposit bonus up to $1000.

5. Bovada Louisiana Derby US Racebook Offer: $750 Bonus for New Customers

We’d class Bovada as an all-rounder when it comes to sports betting and have some competitive horse racing odds on their racebook. You can deposit with both fiat and cryptocurrency at Bovada too, but their best welcome offer right now gives players a 75% crypto match bonus up to $750 with a crypto deposit.

6. Lucky Block Louisiana Derby US Racebook Offer — Best Crypto Betting on Horse Racing Without KYC

If you want a quick and simple sign-up and prefer to place horse racing bets using cryptocurrency then your search should end with Lucky Block. They have a superb range of early lines including the Louisiana Derby and don’t forget they offer unrestricted betting too and no painful KYC checks.

How To Access Lucky Block With A VPN

Click here to visit ExpressVPN Download and Install the VPN Client Connect to a Secure ExpressVPN Server Visit Lucky Block Casino

7. MyBookie Louisiana Derby US Racebook Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

Get your Louisiana Derby horse racing betting off to the perfect start by claiming the MyBookie welcome offer that gives you 50% deposit bonus up to $500 on your first deposit.

Louisiana Derby Outright Odds

The Brad Cox-trained Instant Coffee heads the betting for Saturday’s Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds. The improving 3 year-old has won 3 of his last 4 races and is already figuring well in the Kentucky Derby betting.

Instant Coffee 2/1

Sun Thunder 5/1

Kingsbarns 6/1

Disarm 10/1

Tapit’s Conquest 10/1

Cagliostro 12/1

Dennington 12/1

Jace’s Road 12/1

Shopper’s Revenge 12/1

Curly Jack 12/1

Single Ruler 15/1

Baseline Beater 20/1

Note: Odds are subject to change.

Horse Racing Related Content