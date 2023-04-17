We are just starting to dip our toes into the 2023 NBA Playoffs, and the focus is down to the final 16 remaining teams. But for those that missed out on the postseason, their eyes are already focused on the draft that will take place near the end of June.

Much of the talk surrounding the 2023 NBA Draft has been centered around Victor Wembanyama. Not only is the French prospect the unanimous selection to be taken first overall, but he is regarded as one of the best young basketball prospects that we have ever seen.

NBA Lottery Odds Have Been Released

NBA Draft Lottery probability and remaining 1st-round order after the ties were broken pic.twitter.com/HsYlNyIvJA — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) April 17, 2023

Wembanyama is an example of a freakishly athletic frame mixed with a nearly-complete skill set. He stands at 7 feet 2 inches tall with an 8-foot wingspan, and knows how to use his body both near to and away from the basket. He can handle the ball like a guard, and is a good three point shooter even at his young age.

There was even a recent clip of Wembanyama dunking home a put back off of a missed shot, which was his attempt from behind the three-point line.

There were a handful of teams all season that were tanking in order to have a shot at the generational talent. And now, we’ll know which franchises have the best shot.

The three teams with the worst records from last season will have the best chances. The Pistons, Rockets, and Spurs all won 22 or less games, and each take away a 14 percent chance of landing the top pick in the NBA Draft. Behind the top 3 is the Hornets who sit at 12.5 percent, with the Trail Blazers rounding out the top-5 as the last team with double-digit percentage odds (10.5 percent).

Draft Order Set For Playoff Teams

Nic Batum believes Victor Wembanyama is a mixture of Rudy Gobert, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis and Kristaps Porzingis 👀🔥 (Via @ScoopB ) pic.twitter.com/LYrmDuvKq1 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 14, 2023

The remaining non-playoff teams all have a less than 10 percent chance of nabbing the rights to Wembanyama. There are four teams that hold a less than 2 percent chance each, including the Thunder and Pelicans.

The Mavericks will have a 3 percent chance after resting players at the end of the season to solidify their draft position.

As for the teams that did qualify for the playoffs, their draft ofter is set in stone. The non-lottery portion of the 2023 NBA Draft will kick off with the Atlanta Hawks, followed by the Timberwolves handing the 15th pick over to the Utah Jazz from the Rudy Gobert trade.

The Nets will make back-to-back picks thanks to finishing with an identical record to the Suns, who owe Brooklyn their pick this year.

The final three picks will be made by Eastern Conference teams, as the Bucks, Celtics, and 76ers finished with the league’s three best records.

