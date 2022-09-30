Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Free Bet for Sunday Night Football

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We have a NFC West Monday Night football matchup when the Los Angeles Rams meet the San Francisco 49ers. We have three plays you can use towards a Single Game Parlay at Betonline and our three picks with a $1000 free bet would net you $7289.26

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers, Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Rams +1.5 -110 @ Betonline

Interesting that Los Angeles is getting points, but we’ll take it as we believe the Rams will cover against San Francisco.

The Rams haven’t displayed the football they produced last season, but they are 2-1-0 and looked very good in their 20-12 away victory over Arizona.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford has more interceptions than TD passes, but that all could change Monday against a 49ers defense allowing less than a TD reception per contest against two bad teams in Seattle and Chicago.

They did hold Denver to 11 points, but the Broncos are integrating Russell Wilson into a new system, and maybe next time the Broncos QB has a bigger afternoon.

Jimmy Garrapolo is at the helm after Trey Lance was lost for the season, and he’s thrown for 365 yards with a pair of touchdowns and has a pair of solid wideouts in Dabo Sweeney and Brandon Aiyuk along with TE George Kittle. They’ll face a Rams defense allowing 269 passing yards and 1.7 TD receptions.

This trend seems to be important

Underdog is 7-0 ATS in their last 7 meetings

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Rams ML +100 @ Betonline

We like this play for the same reasons described above.

Stafford to Cooper Kupp has produced 280 yards and three TD’s worth of production, and if those two hook up a couple of times, the 49ers are in real trouble.

San Francisco doesn’t score the football, and it’s difficult enough beating NFL teams, but if San Francisco manages to score a dozen points or less the Rams will clock them.

Both sides are 1-2-0 ATS this season, but the 49ers offense is the albatross around their neck, and the Rams offense will just outscore San Francisco Monday night.

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Rams under 42.5 -110 @ Betonline

The Rams probably have the better offense of the two, but for all the talent on the Rams side, they barely score 21 points per game. The 49ers defense has risen above its competition thus far and faces a Rams offense with some injuries and a turnover machine AKA Matthew Stafford.

The 49ers pinned all their hopes on QB Trey Lance, but he’s out, Garrapolo is in, and the offense is still trying to figure things out. The Rams have had their share of battles against good offenses, and I expect them to hold the 49ers to just a couple of touchdowns.

Some important trends for this contest;

Under is 7-2 in the last 9 meetings in San Francisco

Under is 4-1 in the last 5 meetings



Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers SGP Parlay Odds