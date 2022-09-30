Countries
×
United StatesUnited StatesUnited KingdomUnited KingdomDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhilippinesPhilippinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News los angeles rams vs san francisco 49ers same game parlay picks with 1000 nfl free bet for sunday night football

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Free Bet for Sunday Night Football

Author image

Updated

18 seconds ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

4 min read

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Matthew Stafford of LA Rams

We have a NFC West Monday Night football matchup when the Los Angeles Rams meet the San Francisco 49ers. We have three plays you can use towards a Single Game Parlay at Betonline and our three picks with a $1000 free bet would net you $7289.26

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers, Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

 

Best NFL Betting Sites 2022

$750 Welcome Bonus For NFL
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. 		Claim Offer

Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus

Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. 		Claim Offer

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. 		Claim Offer

100% crypto bonus up to $1000

Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. 		Claim Offer

150% welcome bonus up to $300

Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. 		Claim Offer

200% Welcome Bonus

 Claim Offer

50% deposit match up to $1000

50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA 		Claim Offer

How To Claim $1000 NFL Same Game Parlay Free Bet

  1. Sign up with Betonline HERE
  2. Create account and deposit $1,000 with NFL promo code INSIDERS
  3. Get $1000 in Free Bets to use on the Rams vs 49ers same game parlay

Join BetOnline And Back Our Rams vs 49ers Same Game Parlay

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Rams +1.5 -110  @ Betonline 

Interesting that Los Angeles is getting points, but we’ll take it as we believe the Rams will cover against San Francisco.

The Rams haven’t displayed the football they produced last season, but they are 2-1-0 and looked very good in their 20-12 away victory over Arizona. 

Rams QB Matthew Stafford has more interceptions than TD passes, but that all could change Monday against a 49ers defense allowing less than a TD reception per contest against two bad teams in Seattle and Chicago. 

They did hold Denver to 11 points, but the Broncos are integrating Russell Wilson into a new system, and maybe next time the Broncos QB has a bigger afternoon.

Jimmy Garrapolo is at the helm after Trey Lance was lost for the season, and he’s thrown for 365 yards with a pair of touchdowns and has a pair of solid wideouts in Dabo Sweeney and Brandon Aiyuk along with TE George Kittle. They’ll face a Rams defense allowing 269 passing yards and 1.7 TD receptions.

This trend seems to be important

  • Underdog is 7-0 ATS in their last 7 meetings

Back Rams +1.5  @ -110 With BetOnline

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Rams ML +100  @ Betonline 

We like this play for the same reasons described above.

Stafford to Cooper Kupp has produced 280 yards and three TD’s worth of production, and if those two hook up a couple of times, the 49ers are in real trouble.

San Francisco doesn’t score the football, and it’s difficult enough beating NFL teams, but if San Francisco manages to score a dozen points or less the Rams will clock them.

Both sides are 1-2-0 ATS this season, but the 49ers offense is the albatross around their neck, and the Rams offense will just outscore San Francisco Monday night.

Back Rams ML  @ +100  With BetOnline

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Rams under 42.5 -110  @ Betonline 

The Rams probably have the better offense of the two, but for all the talent on the Rams side, they barely score 21 points per game. The 49ers defense has risen above its competition thus far and faces a Rams offense with some injuries and a turnover machine AKA Matthew Stafford.

The 49ers pinned all their hopes on QB Trey Lance, but he’s out, Garrapolo is in, and the offense is still trying to figure things out. The Rams have had their share of battles against good offenses, and I expect them to hold the 49ers to just a couple of touchdowns. 

Some important trends for this contest;

  • Under is 7-2 in the last 9 meetings in San Francisco
  • Under is 4-1 in the last 5 meetings

Back Raiders under 45.5  @ -108 With BetOnline

 

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers SGP Parlay Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Los Angeles Rams +104 Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Free Bet for Sunday Night Football
San Francisco 49ers -115 Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Free Bet for Sunday Night Football

 

 

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Previous article Patrick Mahomes Can See Himself Playing Till 45-Years-Old Following Tom Brady’s Lead

Phil "Cash with Flash" Naessens hosts the Phil Naessens Show and This Week in Tennis. Phil freelances as a sports betting analyst at Covers and was formerly a sports handicapper of three years at Winners and Whiners, Racing Dudes, and Stat Salt. Phil’s work has been showcased at several SB Nation websites, Win Daily Sports, FanSided, BetQl, Creative Sports 2, FanTrax, Fantasy Team Advice as well as many others. In addition to his writing, Phil has been a featured guest on Sirius XM, ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, Radio Europe, Armed Forces Radio as well as several local radio and TV spots in the Cleveland Area

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens