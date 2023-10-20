NFL

Los Angeles Rams vs Pittsburgh Steelers Odds, Picks, Line: Week 7 NFL Predictions

Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
2 min read
It should be a close matchup as the Los Angeles Rams host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Rams vs Steelers Picks 

  • LA Rams -3.0 (-110)
  • Cooper Kupp first touchdown scorer (+650)
Rams vs Steelers Pick 1: LA Rams -3.0 (-110 with BetOnline)

Whilst the LA Rams may not be considered one of the NFL’s elite teams in 2023, they’ve enjoyed a solid start to the season. At 3-3, their only defeats have come against the 49ers, Bengals and Eagles – three Super Bowl contenders.

With wins against the Seahawks, Colts and Cardinals, Sean McVay’s side will fancy their chances at home against the Steelers this week. Pittsburgh have won this meeting four straight times dating back to 2007 but it’s time to rewrite the history books.

This will undoubtedly be a close matchup and Vegas are expecting that with the line set at just 3, but we’re siding with the hosts on this one.

Rams vs Steelers Pick 2: Cooper Kupp first touchdown scorer (+650 with BetOnline)

Cooper Kupp is widely known as one of the best offensive players in the league and the Rams are significantly boosted by his return following a lengthy period on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

He made his first appearance of the season against the Eagles earlier this month but recorded his first touchdown of the season last week against the Cardinals, where he indeed scored the first six points of the game – in the third quarter!

The value here at +650 is too good not to take. Wide receivers have been cooking against the Steelers this season as shown with Brandon Aiyuk and Davante Adams, with Kupp poised to do the same.

Rams vs Steelers Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: LA Rams: -170 | Pittsburgh Steelers: +150
  • Point Spread: Rams (-3.0) -110 | Steelers (+3.0) -110
  • Total Points: Over 44.0 -110 | Under 44.0 -110

 

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
