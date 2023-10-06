NFL

Los Angeles Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles Odds, Picks, Line: Week 5 NFL Predictions

Olly Taliku
Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts

The Eagles remain one of just two teams who are still unbeaten this season after four games of the NFL season and this weekend they take on the 2-2 Los Angeles Rams. Ahead of the match, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Rams vs Eagles Picks 

  • Eagles to cover (-4) (-110)
  • Jalen Hurts over 40.5 rushing yards (-110)
Rams vs Eagles Pick 1: Philadelphia Eagles To Cover (-110 with BetOnline)

Our first pick for the Eagles game this weekend is for Philadelphia to maintain their unbeaten start to the season and cover the spread which has been set at four points for Sunday’s game.

Philadelphia have been without a doubt one of the most impressive teams in the league yet again this year to kick off the season and with Jalen Hurts and co looking for revenge after their Super Bowl last season, its hard to see many teams in the NFL beating them right now.

The Rams have enjoyed a mixed start to their season, with a .5 record after four games played. Los Angeles will be looking to build on their overtime win against the Colts last weekend, but they may find it difficult to beat an impressive Eagles team this weekend.

Rams vs Eagles Pick 2: Jalen Hurts Over 40.5 Rushing Yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Our second pick for this Sunday’s game between the Eagles and the Rams is for the ever consistent Jalen Hurts to rush for over 40 yards against the Rams.

Hurts has impressed with his rushing statistics yet again this season, scoring over 30 rushing yards in three of his four games so far this season.

Despite not reaching his rushing prop for this weekend in any game so far this season, we are confident Hurts can run for over 40 rushing yards against a Rams defence that may have some gaps for Hurts to exploit.

Rams vs Eagles Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Los Angeles Rams: +175 | Philadelphia Eagles: -210
  • Point Spread: Rams (+4.0) -110 | Eagles (-4.0) -110
  • Total Points: Over 50.0 –110 | Under 50.0 -110

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
