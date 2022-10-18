Countries
Home News los angeles lakers vs golden state warriors nba player prop picks with 1000 nba free bet

Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors NBA Player Prop Picks With $1000 Free Bet

We have an NBA Pacific Division matchup Tuesday night between the Los Angeles Lakers vs. defending champion Golden State Warriors. There are some very good props you can play individually, and we think we have three solid plays for this contest. 

We have three plays you can use towards tonight’s Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors at BetOnline with our free $1,000 NBA prop bets you can claim below.  

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors Player Prop Betting Picks

Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Prop Bets with BetOnline

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors Player Prop Bets Pick 1: Jordan Poole Under 18.5 points -115 @ BetOnline

Golden State head coach Steve Kerr has informed us that none of his starters are in shape and won’t play more than 30 minutes tonight. Poole just received a contract extension, plus he’ll be getting his first NBA Championship ring tonight. That, and he didn’t average this many points in the regular season nor the playoffs, leads me to believe Poole won’t exceed the total tonight. 

Jordan Poole Under 18.5 points @ -115 with BetOnline

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors Player Prop Bets Pick 2: Patrick Beverley Under 8.5 points +114 @ BetOnline

Beverley’s role tonight is to guard Steph Curry and he won’t be asked to score the basketball. He’ll act as a sometime facilitator, but as far as scoring more than 8.5 points, that is a big no. Golden State has always been a solid defensive side, and the Lakers guard averaged just 8.3 points per game vs. the Warriors as a member of the Timberwolves.

Patrick Beverley Under 8.5 points @ +114 with BetOnline

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors Player Prop Bets Pick 3: Steph Curry Under 23.5 points -102 @ BetOnline

A combination of too much hoopla and Beverley will prevent Curry from exceeding the total tonight. The distractions are enormous, but we’ve also been told the Warriors starters won’t play more than 30 minutes. Beverley will make life extremely difficult for Curry to put on his usual shooting show, and I don’t expect the former unanimous MVP to have a big scoring night tonight. Beverley has held Curry to under 24 points four times over their last seven meetings, and I expect that trend to continue tonight. 

Steph Curry Under 23.5 points @ -102 with BetOnline

Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Los Angeles Lakers +220 Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors NBA Player Prop Picks With $1000 Free Bet
Golden State Warriors -230 Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors NBA Player Prop Picks With $1000 Free Bet

 

Phil "Cash with Flash" Naessens hosts the Phil Naessens Show and This Week in Tennis. Phil freelances as a sports betting analyst at Covers and was formerly a sports handicapper of three years at Winners and Whiners, Racing Dudes, and Stat Salt. Phil’s work has been showcased at several SB Nation websites, Win Daily Sports, FanSided, BetQl, Creative Sports 2, FanTrax, Fantasy Team Advice as well as many others. In addition to his writing, Phil has been a featured guest on Sirius XM, ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, Radio Europe, Armed Forces Radio as well as several local radio and TV spots in the Cleveland Area

